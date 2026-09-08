Cebu Wedding Expo 2026: Weddings at the Waterfront returns for 10th Year

The 10th Cebu Wedding Expo opened at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, gathering nearly 70 suppliers, planners, and designers for a three-day showcase of the region’s event industry. Running until September 6, the event marks a decade of the longest-running hotel-based bridal showcase in the Visayas, reflecting how Cebu’s wedding market has evolved from small, local gatherings into a major regional industry.

For local brides and grooms, the showcase offers an efficient way to connect with verified partners while getting a firsthand look at the craftsmanship defining Cebu’s modern wedding landscape.

For couples preparing for marriage, the expo served as a practical one-stop hub to lock in services, compare market rates, and secure exclusive event deals across every stage of planning. The floor featured wedding planners, floral designers, photographers, venue stylists, and honeymoon tour operators, bridging the gap between local vendors and clients.

The Visayas’ longest and biggest hotel based running expo celebrates its 10th edition with over 60 exhibitors gathered at the Cebu Wedding Expo 2026. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

While bridal expos often focus on commercial bookings, the decade-long run of the Cebu Wedding Expo highlights a broader trend: the growth of Cebu City as a central destination hub for weddings in the Visayas. Over the last ten years, local couples have shifted toward personalized, highly stylized celebrations, driving a demand for specialized homegrown talent.

Ali Banting, General Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, emphasized the event’s purpose in serving local couples and the local creative economy.

Ali Banting, General Manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

“The very purpose of this expo is to give our Cebu wedding couples a venue where they could meet the finest wedding suppliers in the industry that can help them turn their dream weddings into a reality.” — Ali Banting, General Manager, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Recognizing local industry icons

Beyond vendor booths, this year’s edition includes a focus on the creative community that built the local sector. On September 5, the expo hosts an honors’ night dedicated to recognizing 10 Cebu Wedding Industry Icons, professionals whose work in design, styling, and coordination over the past ten years helped set the standard for events across the region.

From bridal essentials and venues to styling, photography, catering, and more, couples can discover everything they need for their dream wedding, all in one place. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

The three-day event concluded on September 6 with the Weddings at Waterfront Fashion Show at the Atlantic Hall. The grand runway featured showcases haute couture pieces by world-renowned Cebuano designer Cary Santiago, presented in partnership with local jewelry brand Diagold.

Connecting couples to local craftsmanship

Instead of a standard ceremonial ribbon, organizers marked the opening ceremony on September 4, 2026, by cutting a celebration cake on stage, kicking off a full schedule of supplier consultations, raffle draws, and collection previews. For local brides and grooms, the showcase offers an efficient way to connect with verified partners while getting a firsthand look at the craftsmanship defining Cebu’s modern wedding landscape.

The Cebu Wedding Expo 2026 continues a decade-long celebration of love, partnerships, and unforgettable wedding moments. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

The expo continues through the weekend at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Pacific Grand Ballroom. Visitors was able to explore supplier booths, attend the honors night recognizing local industry icons last September 5, and catch the final runway showcase featuring Cary Santiago at the Atlantic Hall before the event officially wrapped up last September 6.