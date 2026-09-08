Man, 60, hurt in scythe attack at Dalaguete public market

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old man was injured after he was hacked with a small scythe following a heated argument with an acquaintance at the public market in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 7.

Local authorities identified the victim as alias “Pedring,” 60, a resident of Sitio Lahug in Barangay Mantalongon.

The suspect was identified as alias “Kual,” an adult resident of nearby Sitio Kangibang in the same barangay.

READ: Dalaguete: Man nabbed after hacking, wounding elderly neighbor

According to the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, police immediately responded to the scene after receiving a call from a concerned citizen reporting the hacking incident.

Upon arrival, police learned that the victim had already been rushed to the Isidro Kintanar District Hospital in neighboring Argao for emergency medical treatment.

READ: Dalaguete: Farmer stabs, kills elder brother after a heated argument

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Initial police investigations revealed that both men were drinking alcohol at separate tables in the public market earlier that evening.

READ: Senior citizen arrested for stabbing neighbor over alleged hex, threat

While intoxicated, the victim reportedly walked past the suspect’s table, triggering a heated confrontation due to a longstanding personal grudge between the two.

During the dispute, the suspect allegedly pulled out a small scythe (sanggot) tucked into his waistband and struck the victim, inflicting wounds to his face and wrist.

A manhunt operation is currently underway to track down and arrest the fleeing suspect, while the victim continues to recover in the hospital.

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