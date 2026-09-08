P100M farmer aid in Cebu City remains unimplemented five years later

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has yet to implement a food security ordinance that carries an initial ₱100 million allocation for local farmers, a councilor said Tuesday.

This came as the City Council urged Congress to review meat-importation policies amid complaints from local traders.

Councilor Philip Zafra, author of the 2021 Cebu City Food Security Ordinance, raised the issue during the council’s discussion of Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover’s privilege speech calling for a review of national policies governing imported meat and processed meat products.

Zafra said that the ordinance, which the council passed in 2021, remains unimplemented, including its provision for financial support to local farmers.

₱100M for food production programsP

“Sad to say, until now, it has never been implemented,” Zafra said during the regular council session on Tuesday, September 8.

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Under the ordinance, the city initially appropriated ₱100 million for sustainable food production programs, projects, and initiatives.

Zafra said the allocation could support farmers in purchasing farm inputs, cultivating their land, acquiring equipment, and establishing cold storage facilities.

The ordinance also provides a scholarship program for qualified city residents pursuing agriculture- or fishery-related degrees, with priority given to those from agricultural barangays.

Zafra said that provision likewise remains pending.

“So, we already have existing laws, Mr. Chairman. It’s just that, sometimes, we misplace our priorities,” he said.

Ordinance sought to strengthen local food production

The council approved the Cebu City Food Security Ordinance in June 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over the city’s food supply.

The ordinance sought to establish a more sustainable local food production system through programs involving farmers, fisherfolk, traders, and other sectors.

Among its provisions, the ordinance called for a centralized, barangay-based Bayanihan Market in every barangay where farmers, fisherfolk and local traders could sell agricultural and other products, with preference for local producers and small-scale traders.

It also directed the city to develop a 10-year scholarship program for agriculture and fishery degrees.

A Cebu City Food Army

The ordinance further called for the creation of a Cebu City Food Army in every barangay, composed of displaced workers and other residents, particularly those with farming and fisheries experience, who could participate in the city’s food-production programs.

It also directed the City Agriculturist to identify lands that could serve as protected agricultural and fishery zones and provided tax incentives for qualified properties devoted exclusively to agricultural and fisheries production.

The ordinance tasked the City Agriculturist with formulating its implementing rules and regulations within 30 days from its effectivity.

It set an initial ₱100-million budget for carrying out the programs and initiatives under the measure, subject to City Council consideration before the funds could be used.

Meat imports

Zafra’s disclosure came after Alcover asked the city’s congressional representatives to seek a review of national laws, policies, and regulations governing meat imports.

Alcover said that several local meat traders had approached his office with complaints about the continued entry of imported meat products, particularly those coming from China and other foreign markets.

According to Alcover, the traders said they were struggling to compete with imported products despite investing in their businesses, creating jobs, paying taxes and complying with government requirements.

Alcover stressed that the traders were not asking for a ban on imports or protection from legitimate competition.

Being pro-Filipino

Instead, he called for imported meat to undergo the required inspection, certification, food safety and health regulations while giving local producers and traders a fair opportunity to compete.

“This is not about being against China. This is about being pro-Filipino,” Alcover said.

He asked the Cebu City North and South district representatives in Congress to review meat-importation laws and their implementation to determine whether they adequately protect local farmers, producers, processors, and traders.

The council moved to transmit a resolution on the matter to the concerned congressional offices.

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