Kumong Bol-Anon 26: The Prelude set for Loon

Gerwin Asilo (left) and his opponent Renoel Pael (right) pose for the camera during the weigh-in. | PMI Bohol Boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Before the biggest boxing event in Bohol Island unfolds on Saturday, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions will give local fight fans a well-deserved teaser with its “Kumong Bol-Anon 26: The Prelude” fight card tomorrow, September 9, in the Municipality of Loon.

The four-bout card is headlined by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Gerwin “The Gladiator” Asilo, who takes on Renoel Pael in an eight-round bantamweight showdown.

Asilo and Pael faced off at the official weigh-in on Tuesday, with Asilo tipping the scales at 117.6 pounds and Pael at 118.7 pounds.

READ: Tagacanao motivated by IBF title opportunity in Kumong Bol-Anon 26

Asilo is looking to bounce back from his loss to Keita Nakayama in Japan last April. The former WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight champion owns a 12-2 record with five knockouts.

Standing in his way is the battle-tested Pael, a 35-year-old journeyman from Matalom, Leyte, who has fought 44 times in his career. Pael carries a 24-18-2 record with 12 knockouts.

In the co-main event, unbeaten prospect Jericho Acaylar takes on Alex De Quiroz in an eight-round featherweight bout. Acaylar weighed 125.6 pounds, while De Quiroz came in at 125.7 pounds.

READ: Loon to host opening salvo of ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 26’

Acaylar remains unbeaten after four fights, with two knockouts, while De Quiroz has a 5-2-1 record with two knockouts.

Also on the undercard, Sugarey Leonard Pores battles Jelo Bacalso in a six-round super bantamweight clash. Pores (9-2, 6 KOs) weighed 121.8 pounds, while Bacalso (6-13-2, 4 KOs) registered 122.2 pounds.

In the curtain-raiser, newcomer Dryzx Russel Sardalla (1-0, 1 KO) faces Anthony Galan in a six-round light flyweight bout. Sardalla weighed 108.1 pounds, while Galan came in at 108.4 pounds.

The Loon fight card is also part of the town’s fiesta activities and serves as the prelude to PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ bigger event on September 12 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City.

READ: PH boxing team eyes end to 16-year Asian Games gold drought

The main card will be headlined by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxer, Regie Suganob, who faces former two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in an IBF world light flyweight eliminator.

The September 12 card will also feature three more IBF regional title bouts.

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