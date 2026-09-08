NBI arrests woman in Compostela for trafficking, illegal recruitment

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested this woman, whom they identified as Mayeth Gatchalian, over allegations of human trafficking and illegal recruitment. | CDN Digital Photo/Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a woman in Compostela, Cebu over alleged qualified trafficking in persons and large-scale illegal recruitment.

A team from the NBI Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) and Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) arrested the woman, whom they identified as Mayeth Gatchalian.

NBI-CEBDO Agent Head Arnel Pura said that the operation stemmed from the deferred departure of three women from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport last August 26.

Going to Armenia via Hong Kong

The three women, who are all in their 20s to 30s, were set to travel to Hong Kong. They would then proceed to Armenia, where they were promised work as housekeepers for a monthly salary of ₱27,000.

During their interview with Bureau of Immigration personnel, however, the three were identified as possible victims of human trafficking. Authorities referred them to the NBI for further investigation.

Pura said that the investigation confirmed that the three had been recruited, allegedly by Gatchalian, for employment in Armenia.

According to the NBI, Gatchalian facilitated the women’s overseas employment and travel arrangements. Pura said that the woman had previously worked as a contract worker in Armenia. She appeared to have operated on her own.

Cover for illegal recruitment

“She offered a job placement to these three victims with a guaranteed monthly salary of ₱27,000 as a housekeeper,” Pura said.

The NBI said that the women had complete travel documents and tickets. However, their itinerary presented their trip to Hong Kong as a tourist visit, with round-trip tickets and hotel accommodations.

Pura said that the tourist itinerary was a cover for the women’s actual purpose of traveling overseas for employment.

The Bureau of Immigration initially investigated the case. They worked with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking-Mactan Cebu International Airport Task Force Against Trafficking and the NBI.

Penalties for human trafficking

Pura said that the victims could have faced greater risks had they been allowed to leave the Philippines. If they encountered problems while waiting in Hong Kong for their Armenian visas, they would have been at great risk.

The women could have become vulnerable to further exploitation because they would have been away from the protection of local authorities, he pointed out.

Gatchalian declined to give a statement regarding the allegations against her.

In 2025, the NBI and the Philippine National Police investigated 500 trafficking cases, the US State Department reported. That included the prosecution of 233 individuals for labor trafficking. The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act penalizes labor trafficking with up to 20 years in jail and fines of ₱1 million to ₱2 million.

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