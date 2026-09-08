‘Answered prayer’: Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada introduce their baby

Lipa City Vice Mayor Mikee Morada, celebrity Alex Gonzaga, and their newborn son, Isaac Gerard. | Alex Gonzaga/IG

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga and her husband, Lipa City Vice Mayor Mikee Morada, have introduced Isaac Gerard Morada, whom she calls their “answered prayer,” exactly a month after his birth.

“Exactly one month ago, we finally met our baby boy, Isaac Gerard G. Morada,” Alex wrote. She also playfully captioned, “Hindi na’ to AI, totoo na ‘to (This is no longer AI. This is real).”

One of Alex’s close friends, TV host Luis Manzano, quickly showed his adoration as he commented, “Gwaping!” Manzano’s mother, former actress Vilma Santos, currently serves as governor of Batangas, which includes Lipa City.

Social media users were also quick to shower their love and support on the family, with one saying, “Lumabas na ang inaanak ng lahat. Welcome to the outside world baby Isaac Morada. We love you.” (Everyone’s godson is here.)

Parenthood and answered prayers

Gonzaga and Morada announced their pregnancy in May 2026, expecting their first child after three heartbreaking losses. Recently, Alex also shared a video with Mikee on social media about her pregnancy journey. She shared her gratitude after a safe and successful Caesarian section (CS) delivery.

The couple’s journey to parenthood makes Isaac’s arrival more meaningful as they continue to celebrate the blessing of their long-awaited “answered prayer.”