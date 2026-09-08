Berland Robles heads to Namibia for WBO Global title fight

Berland Robles trains in Agusan del Sur ahead of his WBO Global flyweight title fight in Namibia. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Berland “Thunder” Robles is set to embark on the biggest challenge of his young career when he travels to Namibia for a shot at the WBO Global flyweight title on Sept. 19.

Robles, who recently joined a new boxing stable formed under the guidance of Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago “Santi” B. Cane Jr., will face reigning champion Fillemon Nghutenanye of Namibia in a 12-round title fight at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

The bout marks Robles’ first professional fight outside the Philippines and comes at a crucial point in his career.

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Robles and his trainer, Eldo Cortes, were among those who left the ARQ Boxing Stable. Cortes, together with his brother Joseph, was later tasked by Cane to establish a new stable that will train both professional and amateur boxers.

For Cortes, the move has opened a new chapter in their careers, and that opportunity has now led them to a high-risk, high-reward assignment in Namibia.

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Robles, a native of Talisay City, last fought in February, scoring a bounce-back victory over veteran Clyde Azarcon in Dalaguete, Cebu. It was his first fight after suffering his lone professional defeat, a split-decision loss to Arvin Magramo in Manila last October.

The 26-year-old Robles owns a 13-1-1 record with six knockouts. Before the loss to Magramo, he had won 12 of his previous 13 fights, with one draw.

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Standing in his way is a seasoned Namibian champion in Nghutenanye, who carries a 14-1-2 record with six knockouts.

The 31-year-old Nghutenanye won the WBO Global flyweight title in December 2025 after stopping another Filipino, Robles’ former stablemate Ramel Macado Jr., in the seventh round. Nghutenanye was knocked down in the second round but recovered to take control of the fight and force Macado to quit on his stool.

The matchup gives Robles an immediate opportunity to make a name for himself on the international stage, but Cortes knows the difficulty of taking on a champion in his own backyard.

The Cebuano camp is therefore preparing for a fight where they cannot afford to leave the result in the hands of the judges.

For Robles, the mission is clear which is to travel to Namibia, take the WBO Global belt and begin a new chapter in his career with a victory on foreign soil.

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