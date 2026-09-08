Driver gets jailed after hammering doorknob of ex-GF’s room

A ride-hailing driver says he only wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend to ask her to stop posting fake negative things about him on Facebook and that he was not robbing her when he destroyed her doorknob using a hammer. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old ride-hailing driver, who tried to forcibly enter the rented room of her former girlfriend using a hammer to confront her about fake Facebook posts about him, landed in jail instead.

This was after her ex-girlfriend, a 33-year-old call center agent, shouted for help, and after barangay tanods arrived, she accused him of trying to rob her.

With this accusation, the driver was arrested and detained at the police station pending the filing of robbery charges.

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This happened in Barangay Basak-Pardo on Monday, September 7.

Police, later, said that the driver and the ex-girlfriend were negotiating for the former’s release.

“Pabayron man ko niya ug 15 mil para iatras ang kaso,” said the driver during an interview with CDN Digital at the police station detention cell.

(She wanted to let me pay P15,000 for her not to file a case against me.)

As of this posting, the driver has refused to accept the proposal and has remained in jail.

READ: PNP logs 41.77% drop in PH crime rates in August 2026

Initial police investigation showed that the driver broke the doorknob of the rented room of his ex-girlfriend but he did not entered it.

He was just outside the rented room’s door with the doorknob destroyed.

The ex-girlfriend for her part told police that she was asleep at that time when loud banging at her door awakened her.

When she went near the door to investigate, she saw a man outside waiting.

Fearing an intruder may enter her room, she shouted for help. Neighbors called the barangay tanods, who responded and learned about the alleged forcible entry.

The driver was arrested and turned over to policemen, who arrived later.

But at the police station, the driver denied trying to rob the ex-girlfriend.

He claimed that the ex-girlfriend had been allegedly posting negative fake posts about him on Facebook.

He said all he wanted was for him and her to talk and that he would have asked her to stop what she was doing.

Despite this, the driver would still be facing an attempted robbery case.

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