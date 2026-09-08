Mandaue City to launch 24/7 mental health hotline

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Residents of Mandaue City will soon have access to round-the-clock mental health support as the city government launches the Mandaue Heartline on Thursday, September 10, in an effort to provide immediate assistance to people experiencing mental health concerns.

Niño Krisbayani Dargantes, officer-in-charge of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office, said the launch will coincide with World Suicide Prevention Month and aims to ensure that residents have someone to turn to during times of emotional or psychological distress.

Residents may call the Heartline to speak with trained psychometricians who will assess their concerns and determine whether they need further intervention or referral to mental health professionals.

Dargantes said the initiative was pushed by the city government in response to suicide incidents and the need for residents to have someone to talk to when dealing with personal problems.

“Majority gyud aning nila wala sila’y kadaulan, ka-estoryahan,” Dargantes said, noting that many people experiencing mental health difficulties may have no one to turn to.

(The majority of them really have no one to turn to or talk to.)

The Heartline will be managed by six psychometricians who will provide 24-hour service. Dargantes said the city government specifically hired psychometricians to handle the calls instead of assigning personnel without mental health training.

The hotline will have two dedicated cellphone numbers.

The psychometricians will conduct initial assessments and determine the appropriate intervention for each caller. Those who require a higher level of care may be referred to psychologists and psychiatrists through the city government’s existing partnership with Sotto Hospital.

The personnel underwent training facilitated by the Department of Health’s National Center for Mental Health.

Aside from the hotline, the city government is also strengthening mental health advocacy in barangays. Dargantes said bringing mental health services and awareness programs closer to communities is part of the city administration’s efforts to address mental health concerns at the local level.

The Mandaue Heartline will begin operations following its launch on September 10.

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