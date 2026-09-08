Public school teacher hurt, partner stabbed in Sibonga attack

Police arrested a man in Sibonga, on suspicion that he stabbed his niece, a public school teacher, and her partner. | Contributed Photo

​A stabbing attack on Sunday morning, September 6, in Barangay Manatad, Sibonga, Cebu left two people injured, including a public school teacher.

The teacher had intervened to save her partner from an attack by her uncle.

​Authorities identified the victims as 26-year-old John and his live-in partner, 26-year-old Shiela, a public-school teacher. Both are residents of Purok Manghatagon, Barangay Manatad.

According to initial reports from the Sibonga Municipal Police Station, the attack occurred at 11:10 a.m. on September 6, 2026.

Argument behind Sibonga stabbing attack

​However, police were only notified hours later, at 3:55 p.m.

​Investigators revealed that the suspect, identified as Papias, Shiela’s uncle, attacked John using a kitchen knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds on various parts of his body.

The authorities said that an argument had broken out between John and Papias because of a personal misunderstanding. As the argument escalated, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked John.

​Seeing her partner under attack, Shiela intervened to stop the assault.

Teacher wounded in Sibonga stabbing attack

During the scuffle, she sustained a stab wound on her chest.

​When the responding officers arrived, both victims had already been rushed to the Carcar City District Hospital to receive emergency medical treatment.

Authorities identified the responding officers as Police Master Sergeant Roland Napiere, Staff Sergeant Rhum Baltazar, and Corporal Cristian Marc Marzon.

​Police Major Michael G. Calaurian, officer-in-charge of the Sibonga Police Station, confirmed that personnel immediately went in search of the suspect, who fled the scene after the attack. They tracked him down past 5:30 p.m. the following day, September 7.

Papias is now in police custody and may faces charges of frustrated homicide. Investigators are still trying to find out if there was an underlying motive for the attack.

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