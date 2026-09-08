PBBM welcomes PH’s PISA gains, says education reforms bearing fruit

PISA GAINS. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in a video message on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2026), highlights the Philippines’ improved performance in reading, mathematics and science in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Marcos vowed to sustain and intensify government efforts to further improve the country’s education system. l File Photo

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday welcomed the Philippines’ improved performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), saying the gains show that the government’s education reforms are beginning to bear fruit.

In a video message uploaded on Facebook, Marcos expressed elation over the country’s improved scores in reading, mathematics and science, placing the Philippines among the few education systems that showed improvements across all three areas.

“Nabalitaan po natin ngayon-ngayon lang ay ang Pilipinas ay isa sa pinakamaganda ang performance sa pagpapaganda ng educational sector (We just heard that the Philippines is one of the countries that has performed well in improving its education sector),” Marcos said.

“Ito ay kinuha sa mga score ng ating mga mag-aaral. Tumaas tayo sa lahat ng bahagi – sa reading, sa mathematics, sa science. Dahil ilan lang daw ang bansa na natamo ang ganoong klaseng improvement (This is based on the scores of our students. We improved in all areas – reading, mathematics and science. Apparently, only a few countries have achieved that kind of achievement),” he added.

Marcos noted the improvement in the number of Filipino learners reaching Level 2 in reading proficiency.

He attributed the gains to the collective efforts of hard work of teachers, parents, communities and the government in supporting learners and implementing education reforms.

Marcos said the latest PISA results demonstrate that Filipino students can achieve better outcomes when provided with adequate support.

“Nakakatuwa ang balitang iyan. Muli ay napapatunayan kung gano’ng kagagaling ang ating mga mag-aaral – na sila ay masipag at seryoso sa kanilang pag-aaral – at kung gaano kagaling magturo ang ating mga guro basta’t sila ay supportado nang tama (That is certainly encouraging news. Once again, it proves how capable our students are — that they are hardworking and serious about their studies — and how effective our teachers can be when they are given the right support),” the President said.

Marcos said the government would continue pursuing programs aimed at addressing the students’ needs, including the construction of classrooms, provision of internet connectivity and computers, distribution of school supplies, and production of learning materials and books.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving education, citing the Philippines’ recognition as “one of the fastest-improving educational systems globally, with the strongest long-term improvement in reading amongst participating systems.”

“Nagsisimula pa lang tayo, ipapagpatuloy natin ito. At nakikita naman natin, kapag pinagkaisahan natin ang pagpapaganda ng buhay ng ating mga mag-aaral ay talagang ramdam na ramdam ang napakagandang resulta (We are only getting started, and we will continue these efforts. And we can see that when we come together to improve the lives of our students, the positive results are truly being felt),” Marcos said.

“Kaya huwag po natin titigilan. Dito po sa ating administrasyon, hindi po natin titigilan yan. Mas lalo pa natin didiinan ng ating seryoso na pagtutugon (So, we will not stop. Our administration will not stop. We will further intensify our serious efforts and response).”

The PISA is an international assessment that measures the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science, providing countries with data to assess and improve their education systems. (PNA)

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