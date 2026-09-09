Amid El Niño, Pagasa urges proper water management

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau is urging the public to observe proper water management amid El Niño.

“Moderate to strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Ana Liza Solis said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview on Tuesday.

Solis said it would be good to create or invest in rainwater harvesting facilities so the water can be used during the warm and dry season.

READ: Very strong El Niño to bring way below-normal rainfall in PH

“(Observe) proper water management, and coordinate with water utilities and water concessionaire and also with the government agencies concerned with water security,” she said, adding that their advisories should also be monitored.

Solis said that after the southwest monsoon or “habagat” season, a significant reduction in rainfall is expected.

“It could start from 40 percent to up to more than 80 percent reduction of rainfall in the coming months, by end of November,” she said.

Dry conditions are forecast in Davao del Sur, Occidental Davao, and Sarangani.

READ: El Niño to be ‘very strong,’ last until February, UN warns

“Around 44 provinces will experience dry condition, and dry spell in 17 provinces. Drought is forecast in Camarines Sur,” Solis said.

The weather bureau defines dry condition as two consecutive months of below-normal (21 percent to 60 percent reduction from average) rainfall conditions.

Dry spell, in turn, is either three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions or two consecutive months of way below-normal (more than 60 percent reduction from average) rainfall conditions.

Drought, on the other hand, involves three consecutive months of way below-normal rainfall conditions or five consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions.

Solis said the areas in Luzon affected by the habagat are most likely the same areas that will be affected by drought.

A significant reduction in rainfall will affect a huge part of the country until next year, she added. (PNA)

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