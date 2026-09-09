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Ultra Lotto Sept. 8 draw: No bettor won P278.59M jackpot

By: September 09, 2026
Ultra Lotto Sept. 8 draw: No bettor won P278.59M jackpot. PCSO LOGO FILE photo

MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the P278.59 million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 drawn on September 8. This is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 had the winning combination 25-39-57-13-45-24 for a jackpot of ₱278.59 million. No ticket matched all six numbers.

This means that bettors can have another shot at winning the Ultra Lotto jackpot on the next draw on Friday, September 11, which may hit at least P279 million or P280 million.

READ: Lotto draw results, September 8, 2026

No bettors also picked the winning combination of two other major lotto games drawn on September 8.

These are the Super Lotto 6/49 and the Lotto 6/42.

Super Lotto 6/49 produced the combination 17-27-18-35-06-31 for a ₱25 million jackpot. There was no jackpot winner.

Lotto 6/42 had the winning numbers 14-16-26-27-11-33, with a jackpot of ₱31.24 million. No bettor won the top prize.

READ: Super Lotto 6/49 ticket wins ₱25.3M jackpot Sept. 6

Minor games

  • 6D Lotto: 0-9-3-9-2-8 — ₱2.09 million; no winner
  • 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 0-8-6 — ₱4,500; 114 winners
  • 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 2-8-0 — ₱4,500; 151 winners
  • 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 9-1-7 — ₱4,500; 604 winners
  • 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 28-22 — ₱4,000; 110 winners
  • 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 08-10 — ₱4,000; 455 winners
  • 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 17-09 — ₱4,000; 996 winners

Draw schedule

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Super Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while Lotto 6/42 draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

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TAGS: gaming, lotto, PCSO
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