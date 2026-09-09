VP Sara can request for security detail withdrawal, if … — Defense Chief

TRUST. Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., in an interview with state-run People’s Television on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2026), said Vice President Sara Z. Duterte can request for the withdrawal of her security details if she does not trust them anymore. He pointed out that the security being provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines is a privilege and not a right. (PNA file photo by Priam F. Nepomucemo)

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte can always request for the withdrawal of her security detail, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Tuesday.

“Kung totoo nga ‘yun nasabi niya na wala na siyang tiwala sa security niya, pwede na niyang i-request na i-withdraw ito (If it is true that she no longer trust her security she can request for their immediate withdrawal),” he said during an interview with state-run People’s Television in Seoul, South Korea, where he is on official business.

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“But as far as I know, pili niya ‘yun (She selected them herself),” he said.

Teodoro clarified that the security being provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is a privilege — not a right.

He also noted that Filipino soldiers are “trained professionals” and are focused on their duty, not on personal motives.

He stressed that the primary duty of AFP troops is to protect the Filipino people.

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“The primary responsibility of the AFP is to preserve and defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of the Philippines against all threats,” he added.

Duterte previously said she fears for her and her family’s safety, and doesn’t trust her security escorts. (PNA)

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