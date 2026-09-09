Cebu City dads seek DENR probe into EMB-7 no-show at Binaliw landfill inquiry

File photos of Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover and the DENR logo. | Photo credits: Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretariat – Cebu City / Facebook and Wikimedia Commons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council is asking the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Office to investigate the failure of its Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) to attend a council inquiry into the continued operation of the Binaliw landfill while rehabilitation work remains ongoing.

The council approved on Tuesday, September 8, a resolution authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. seeking an investigation into the agency’s absence from an executive session where councilors sought technical and regulatory explanations on why Prime Waste Solutions Inc. continued operating the landfill in Barangay Binaliw during the rehabilitation period.

The council specifically included EMB-7 in the executive session because the agency was expected to clarify the environmental regulations, permits, and compliance requirements governing the landfill’s continued operation.

READ: Binaliw landfill flagged for safety gaps as dumping, rehab continue

No representative from EMB-7 appeared at the session, according to the resolution.

The council said the agency had not formally communicated a sufficient or justifiable explanation for its absence as of the executive session.

READ: Cebu City ready to pay P130M debt as it seeks Binaliw landfill return

The no-show left the council without information it considered necessary to assess the regulatory basis for Binaliw’s continued operation, the resolution said.

Alcover raised the issue during the morning executive session.

READ: Cebu City waste crisis: Still ‘no long-term solution,’ say councilors

“Unsay mahimo sa council nga gisige rag snub ang EMB nato? Wala silay respeto sa council. Karon kulang atong information,” Alcover said.

(What can the council do if the EMB keeps snubbing us? They do not respect the council. Now, we lack information)

READ: Binaliw landfill still ‘critical’, at risk of fire

Presiding Officer Sisinio Andales said the council could not cite the agency in contempt because the proceeding constituted an executive session.

“We cannot cite them in contempt since this is just an executive session. We will just note the absence,” Andales said.

The executive session agenda called for representatives from the Office of the Building Official, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, EMB-7 and PrimeWaste to discuss the results of ocular inspections.

It also specifically sought EMB-7’s explanation on why PrimeWaste could continue operating the Binaliw landfill while rehabilitation remained ongoing.

EMB VII probe

Rather than seek contempt proceedings, the council approved a resolution asking the DENR Central Office, through the Office of the Secretary, to determine the circumstances surrounding EMB-7’s absence.

The council wants the central office to establish whether EMB-7 received proper notice of the executive session and determine whether its non-attendance had authorization or sufficient justification.

It also asked the DENR Central Office to determine, if warranted, whether administrative accountability attaches to the officials or personnel responsible for the agency’s failure to attend.

The council further requested a written report on the results of the investigation and any action taken.

The resolution said the council recognizes the independence and mandate of national government agencies but stressed the need for coordination and official communication when their participation concerns matters affecting public safety, health and the environment.

It also described EMB-7’s participation as particularly material because its technical input could clarify the regulatory circumstances surrounding the landfill’s continued operation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP