CPA GM Commendador: I will comply with Ombudsman suspension order

OPASCOR Legal Counsel Jemarie Arisga | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Port Authority (CPA) General Manager Francisco Comendador III will comply with the directives of the Office of the Ombudsman, placing him under preventive suspension for up to six months in connection with the administrative case filed by the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (Opascor) against him.

The suspension order, dated August 20, 2026, was signed by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and involves allegations of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.

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“In compliance with the order of the Ombudsman and to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the investigation, I will abide by the directive,” Commendador said in a statement posted on the Cebu Port Authority Facebook page.

Currently, Commendador said that he was consulting with his legal counsel for appropriate legal remedies against the complaint.

Earlier, Opascor filed a complaint against Commendador before the Ombudsman for alleged violation of CPA Administrative Order No. 2-2010 or the Omnibus Policy and Guideline on the Development, Construction and Operation of Private Ports within the Territorial Jurisdiction of the CPA.

According to Opascor legal counsel Jemarie Arisga, designated spokesperson, Commendador also violated two subsequent resolutions issued by the Cebu Port Commission (CPC), directing him to comply with the order. CPC serves as the governing body of the CPA.

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However, Commendador failed to implement the said directives.

Arisga, however, refused to give further details of the alleged violations.

“We cannot really discuss the nitty-gritty details,” Arisga said.

Opascor also welcomed the Ombudsman’s action, adding that they will further await developments in the case.

The Ombudsman directed their Visayas Office to immediately implement the order.

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The order added that the preventive suspension is a preliminary measure intended to prevent the respondent from influencing witnesses or tampering with records relevant to the complaint.

The suspension order is immediately executory and would not be interrupted by any motion, appeal, or petition that the respondent may file, unless otherwise ordered by the Ombudsman or a court with jurisdiction.

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