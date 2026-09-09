Judges rally behind peer targeted by Sara Duterte supporters

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to post bail following an arrest warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98. | Inquirer photo/Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of trial court judges has reminded the public that judges must be allowed to perform their duties without fear or intimidation, after one of its members faced online harassment for issuing an arrest warrant last week against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Kapunungan sa mga Pilipinong Hukom (Hukom), which represents first- and second-level trial court judges from various provinces, expressed grave concern over the “unfounded accusations” against Judge Maria Angelica de Ramos of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 98, which will hear the grave threats case against Duterte.

Since the warrant came out on Sept. 4, social media posts mainly by Duterte’s supporters have shared background information on De Ramos, insinuating bias because she was appointed to the post last year by President Marcos.

READ: Palace: PNP will not be used against Sara Duterte

Some included her photo, with the caption: “Remember the face!”

Duterte on Saturday posted a bail at P360,000 for the charges arising from her online press briefing in November 2024, where she said she had talked to someone to have President Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if an alleged murder plot against her succeeded.

READ: DILG: We knew where Sara Duterte was but did not force arrest

Before the procedure, the Vice President was heard telling her lawyers that she was fearing for her life and she didn’t trust the court, the police or even her own security personnel.

“While freedom to criticize the courts and judicial decisions is vital in a democracy, vilification of judges undermines judicial independence and public confidence in the rule of law,” Hukom said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Judges must decide cases freely, according to law, without fear or pressure—even when rulings are unpopular,” it stressed.

Hukom reminded netizens that social media is “not a courtroom” and that “digital mobs are not justice,” stressing that government officials, including the Vice President, should “stand equal before the courts.”

In a phone interview, Hukom president Rosario Caise said the harassment of judges, either through cyberbullying or Red-tagging, are not just an attack on the person but also on the judiciary as an institution.

“Whatever is presented before the courts, that’s our only basis for our decision… Attacking the judge is likewise attacking the institution,” she told the Inquirer.

Formed in 2018, Hukom had come to the defense of other judges who were vilified online because of their rulings.

They include Judge Marlo Malagar of Manila RTC over his dismissal of a petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing New People’s Army as “terrorists”; and Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio of Muntinlupa RTC for dismissing the case against journalists Lady Ann Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago.

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