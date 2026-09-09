Impeachment trial: Prosecution skips 15 witnesses, wants VP Sara on stand

Inquirer photo/Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — House prosecutors on Tuesday dropped their remaining 15 witnesses in the case involving the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds and instead signaled their intention to call Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in her own impeachment trial. The move drew an immediate objection from the defense.

Private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan said the prosecution had initially listed 27 witnesses for Article 1, which covers the alleged misuse and misappropriation of confidential funds at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

So far, 10 had been presented, while the parties had stipulated on the testimonies of two others. Three of the 15 remaining witnesses were scheduled to testify on Tuesday, Day 23 of the trial.

READ: Senate revises calendar for impeachment trial, 2027 budget hearings

“In lieu of presenting 15 other witnesses, we will be presenting the Vice President herself as regards use, misuse, misappropriation of confidential funds,” Kapunan told the court.

She said the evidence already presented pointed to Duterte as the person accountable for the alleged irregularities.

READ: Ridon: Arrest case vs Sara Duterte separate from impeachment

VP ‘queen’ of confidential funds

“In the game chess, we have what we call pawns. There are bishops, there’s a castle, there are horses. And, the most important piece, more important than the king, and I speak this because not of my gender, but the queen is more important than the king, because the queen can move in many directions and we have seen that,” Kapunan said, using a chessboard analogy.

“We have seen that in the evidence presented, the pawns… the witnesses presented here. From the Landbank, we have been able to show that withdrawal, that there were confidential funds and these were withdrawn from two witnesses,” she added.

READ: Palace: PNP will not be used against Sara Duterte

“All of these pawns and castles and horses and bishops point to only one person and that accountable person is the Vice President,” Kapunan declared.

But the prosecution did not seek a subpoena for Duterte yet, saying they intended to call her after presenting evidence on all four articles of impeachment.

Kapunan said Duterte’s testimony would be material to all four allegations—grave threats, misuse and misappropriation of confidential funds, unexplained wealth and bribery.

“Not at this time, your Honor,” Kapunan said when asked about a subpoena. “The testimony of the Vice President will be material to all four articles.”

The prosecution has completed its presentation on Article 4, which accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over alleged threats against President Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The articles on unexplained wealth and bribery remain to be presented.

Defense objection

The defense immediately objected to the prospect of Duterte being compelled to testify.

Lead defense counsel Sheila Sison said there was an “innate problem” with having Duterte testify in her own trial, citing the constitutional protection against testimonial compulsion.

Sison invoked Article III, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution, which provides that no person shall be compelled to be a witness against himself or herself.

“This is a fundamental right,” she said, stressing that the protection emanates from the Constitution.Sison also said Duterte was already participating in the proceedings through her lawyers.

“It is clear that the respondent is here through her counsel. If the respondent is not interested in this trial, she would not have even sent her lawyers to defend her in this case,” she pointed out.

The defense reserved the right to file a formal comment if the prosecution later seeks a subpoena.

House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro defended the move, saying it was consistent with the Constitution’s principles of transparency and accountability.

“It is important that the impeachment court, including the viewing public, witness how the respondent Vice President answer all these allegations,” Luistro said.

“The Filipino people have the right to hear the answer of the respondent Vice President to all these four allegations,” she added.

Court keeps Article 1 open

Presiding officer Francis Escudero directed both sides not to formally rest on Article 1 pending the court’s decision on whether to call witnesses on its own initiative.

Several senator-judges have sought testimony from former Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group commander Col. Raymund Dante Lachica and his DepEd counterpart, Col. Dennis Nolasco, particularly on who authorized and executed liquidation documents involving the confidential funds.

Escudero reminded the parties that the impeachment court may summon witnesses on its own initiative. Both sides would then be allowed to cross-examine them and present rebuttal and surrebuttal evidence.

Lachica was identified as the recipient of P500 million in OVP confidential funds from former special disbursing officer Gina Acosta, who testified that Duterte ordered the transfer.

Nolasco was also implicated in the handling of DepEd’s P112.5-million confidential funds. Duterte’s counsel and former Education Undersecretary Michael Poa previously testified that former DepEd special disbursing officer Edward Fajarda released confidential funds to Nolasco upon Duterte’s orders.

New trial calendar

The Senate has adopted a revised schedule for the impeachment trial and budget proceedings for September and October.

The September calendar is:• Sept. 7-9: Impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and legislative sessions in the afternoon.• Sept. 10-11: Budget hearings whole day.• Sept. 14-16: Impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and legislative sessions in the afternoon.• Sept. 17-18: Budget hearings whole day.• Sept. 21-23: Impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and legislative sessions in the afternoon.• Sept. 24-25: Budget hearings whole day.• Sept. 30: Session suspended.

In October, impeachment proceedings will take the whole day on Oct. 1-2, Oct. 5-9, and Oct. 12-15. Budget hearings are scheduled for Oct. 16 and Oct. 19-23, when necessary.

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