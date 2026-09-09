Cebu City shooting: Ex-convict killed near Inayawan dumpsite

| CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An ex-convict died after he was shot by an unidentified assailant in White Road, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, early Wednesday, September 9.

The victim was identified as Daniel Mondego, a resident of the area.

Mondego, who was in his 40s, sustained gunshot wounds to the head and various parts of his body.

READ: Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

According to the Inayawan Police Station, Mondego’s aunt, Gloria, asked him to fix a broken water pipe at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

After completing the task, he reportedly left their home with an unidentified woman. That was the last time Mondego was seen alive.

READ: Arrested ‘gunman’: P10K for hit, drugs to condition us for crime

A few minutes later, at around 5 a.m., his family received information that he had been shot near the old Inayawan dumpsite.

He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In an interview with police, Gloria said the killing could be drug-related, noting that Mondego had been jailed several times for his involvement in illegal drug activities.

As of this writing, personnel of the Inayawan Police Station are continuing their investigation into Mondego’s killing and efforts to locate and identify the gunman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP