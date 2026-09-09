Professionals can also be indigent, Escudero says

Senator Francis Escudero. | INQUIRER.net file photo / NOY MORCOSO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The definition of indigency should not be based solely on income but should also take into account a person’s circumstances.

Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero said there is a need to push for a broader definition of indigency to give more Filipinos access to government services and address current standards that he described as “too narrow” and unable to capture the realities faced by many households.

In his podcast, “Chiz Wiz! Usapang May Laman,” aired over the weekend, Escudero said indigency is often equated with membership in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), leaving out families who may not necessarily qualify as income-poor but are unable to afford medical or litigation costs.

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Under current laws, Escudero said, “indigency” has no uniform definition. In most cases, government agencies use different standards to determine who qualifies as indigent.

Escudero said barangays issue certificates of indigency in accordance with the Local Government Code, while the Public Attorney’s Office uses thresholds based on metrics set by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

READ: Escudero seeks passage of bill setting fixed term for barangay, SK officials

Meanwhile, the 4Ps law relies on the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s targeting system to identify poor households.

“Indigency, therefore, should also be defined by circumstance, and not just income,” he said.

Restrictive framework

He further noted that families burdened by serious illnesses such as leukemia could be considered “cancer-indigent,” while those unable to afford litigation costs could be classified as “litigation-indigent,” reflecting the realities faced by many Filipinos.

Escudero said the broader definition of indigency should also cover professionals.

He cited teachers as an example, noting that while they may earn above the minimum wage, they could still qualify as indigent when faced with extraordinary expenses.

“Ano ba talaga ibig sabihin ng indigency? Meaning 4Ps ka ba? Ang problema kasi sa batas natin iisa lang ibig sabihin ng indigency. Pero para sa akin iba’t iba ang level ng indigency,” Escudero said.

(What indigency really means to say? Meaning you are 4Ps? The problem with our law their is only one meaning of indigency. But for me it has different levels.)

“Kamukha rin nito magpa-file ka ng nullity of marriage, hindi naman ganon kadaling pulutin ‘yung P200,000 to P500,000 na panggastos diyan, di ba? So, litigation-indigent siya. Pag may nagkasakit sa pamilya mo, tulad ng cancer, cancer‑indigent ‘yung pamilya mo,” he added.

(This is also similar if you are filing a nullity of marriage, it is not easy to get the ‘P200,000 to P500,000’ to spend for it, right? So, he or she is litigation-indigent. When a member of the family gets sick, such as cancer, then the family is cancer-indigent.)

Escudero said the present “one-size-fits-all requirement” should be revisited to recognize different classifications of indigency.

Litigation lawyer Maggie Garduque, who was his podcast guest, said that such classifications are possible under the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

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