Osmeña legacy invoked as call for humility, unity amid ‘chaos’ today

Cebu City commemorates the 148th birth anniversary of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu leaders and the Osmeña family invoked former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.’s legacy of humility, restraint and selfless public service on Wednesday, September 9, calling for those values to guide Filipinos amid what they described as a divided and increasingly chaotic society.

The call came during the 148th birth anniversary celebration of Osmeña, the fourth president of the Philippines and the country’s first vice president under the Commonwealth government.

Jose Antonio Osmeña, Osmeña’s great-grandson, said the former president’s greatness rested not only on his accomplishments but, more importantly, on his character.

“Para nako (For me), my dear friends, the greatness of President Sergio Osmeña is not measured by what he accomplished, but rather his greatness is defined by his character, specifically, his humble character,” he said.

READ: September 9 holiday: Cebu workers get a special non-working day

He urged those attending the commemoration to treat Osmeña’s humility as a lesson for the present, saying society needs change amid widespread pride, arrogance, and division.

“Because sa tinuod lang, we really do need the change so badly at present,” Jose Antonio said.

He said pride and arrogance had divided people and families and contributed to the turmoil facing society.

“My 88-year-old mother described it to me quite simply as she observed what’s really happening in the world today. Ingon siya, ‘Jojo, baliktad na ang mundo. Nabaliktad na kuno ang kalibutan (Jojo, the world has turned upside down),’” he said.

“But that change we so desire to happen has to begin with us.”

Jose Antonio said Osmeña’s example showed that public service should center on serving the public rather than seeking personal power, recognition, or authority.

“My great-grandfather had no interest in his own honor and power, nor did he act selfishly to boost his ego, fame, or authority. He genuinely served and led his countrymen and his family,” he said.

He described Osmeña as a leader who gave substance to the term “public servant,” saying his great-grandfather placed service above self-interest.

Unity over power

Mayor Nestor Archival echoed the call. He identified unity and dignity as two of the clearest lessons from Osmeña’s political career.

Archival said Osmeña repeatedly placed the country ahead of personal political interests, including when he did not challenge Manuel Quezon for the presidency and instead served as vice president.

“He chose to step back so that the nation could stand united,” Archival said.

The mayor also highlighted Osmeña’s restrained leadership style, saying he did not rely on “loud political showmanship” but instead led through patience, respect, and calm discussion.

“Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. showed us true love for our country means choosing principles over pride and service above self,” Archival said.

He urged Cebuanos to carry forward Osmeña’s example of honesty, unity, and respect.

From young leader to ‘Grand Old Man’

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, meanwhile, urged Cebuanos to look beyond the familiar image of Sergio Osmeña as the “Grand Old Man of Cebu.”

He said Osmeña’s greatest distinction came from what he accomplished while still young.

Osmeña became a provincial prosecutor at a young age and later won election as governor of Cebu at 27. Two years later, he entered national politics and became the youngest elected member of the first Philippine Assembly, according to Tomas.

At 29, Osmeña also became the first Speaker of the House.

Tomas said Osmeña’s early rise demonstrated the trust that established political figures placed in the young Cebuano leader during the country’s formative years.

“He became the first Speaker of the House,” Tomas said.

Tomas also recalled Osmeña’s political partnership with Quezon, which helped shape the country’s early national government.

“As we celebrate Don Sergio, let us remember that he made his sacrifices, and he never thought about himself,” he said.

Tomas cited Osmeña’s decision not to challenge Quezon for the presidency as an example of putting national interests above personal ambition.

Even after Quezon’s presidential term had expired while the two were in the United States, Tomas said, Osmeña did not assert a claim to the presidency.

“He did not want to create trouble, so he stayed as vice president,” Tomas said.

Osmeña eventually assumed the presidency in 1944 following Quezon’s death in the United States.

A legacy beyond history

For the Osmeña family, the anniversary offered an opportunity not only to remember the former president but also to examine how his values apply to present-day society.

Jose Antonio said Osmeña’s humility allowed him to serve without making personal power the center of his public life.

He urged those attending the celebration to cultivate the same virtue, arguing that humility could lead to unity and, ultimately, prosperity.

“Humility is not a one-time lesson to be learned, but a daily discipline to be lived,” he said.

The commemoration fell on September 9, which Republic Act No. 6953 declares a special non-working public holiday in Cebu City and the Province of Cebu, including its component cities, in honor of Osmeña.

Osmeña was born in Cebu City on September 9, 1878. He later rose from provincial politics to national leadership, serving as governor of Cebu, Speaker of the first Philippine Assembly, vice president, and eventually president of the Commonwealth government.

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