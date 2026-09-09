Police tighten security as Romualdez remains hospitalized

The Philippine National Police maintains its watch outside Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City. | INQUIRER PHOTO / MARY JOY SALCEDO

MANILA, Philippines — Police personnel continue to secure the perimeter outside Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where former House Speaker Martin Romualdez remains confined and is reportedly being treated for various ailments.

Romualdez was arrested Monday in connection with a P7.4-billion plunder case and remains under the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP) while receiving treatment at the medical center.

Police deployed outside the medical center as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday told the INQUIRER that they are on a shifting schedule to maintain 24/7 security while the former House speaker remains at the hospital.

READ: DILG eyes Romualdez transfer to PNP hospital

Another unit of PNP personnel was deployed inside the medical center’s lobby.

On Tuesday, San Juan police chief Col. Anthony Gantang conducted an inspection of their deployment in and around the hospital.

READ: ‘Ailing’ Romualdez served warrant for plunder at hospital

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said they will request the Sandiganbayan to transfer Romualdez to the PNP General Hospital at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Remulla announced this as he said that the former speaker had suffered a stroke and a transient ischemic attack—or the temporary blockage of blood to part of the brain—last July.

On Monday, the Sandiganbayan Third Division issued an arrest warrant against Romualdez, former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, and two others, hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed the nonbailable plunder case.

The charges stemmed from allegations that they received around P7.4 billion in kickbacks from government projects between 2022 and 2025.

The former House speaker was arrested at the medical center hours after the arrest warrant issuance on Monday, while his three co-accused remain at large.

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