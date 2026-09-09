Carcar: Police looking for person who left fetus inside paint can 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for abandoning an estimated 5- to 6-month-old human fetus, which was placed inside a paint container in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The fetus was found at past 2 p.m. on September 8.

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A 33-year-old female resident gathering grass to feed her livestock saw the container wrapped in a plastic bag in the area.

Believing that it contained fertilizer because it smelled like chicken manure, she decided to open it and instead found the fetus.

She then informed a neighbor who works in the local tourism office, who called the police.

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The Carcar City Police Station coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office and the local government’s SACAR team to retrieve the fetus.

The fetus was later buried at the Carcar City Public Cemetery.

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