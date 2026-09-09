Truck plows into motorcycle with sidecar in Pinamungajan: 1 dead, 1 hurt

A collision in Pinamungajan town in southwestern Cebu involving a mixer truck and a motorcycle with a sidecar leaves an elderly woman dead and her 24-year-old son hurt. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old woman died while her 24-year-old son was seriously injured after their motorcycle with a sidecar collided with a mixer truck on the afternoon of September 8 in Barangay Lut-od, Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu.

Police said that the driver of the motorcycle with a sidecar had no driver’s license.

READ: 19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

The victims were residents of the town’s Barangay Poblacion.

The truck driver of Aloguinsan town was detained at the Pinamungajan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Initial investigation showed that the mixer truck came from the town’s Barangay Poblacion heading to Barangay Lamac, while the motorcycle with a sidecar came from Barangay Duangan, Pinamungajan, to Barangay Poblacion.

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When the vehicles reached Barangay Lut-od, the motorcycle with the sidecar suddenly encroached on the opposite lane, right into the path of the mixer truck traveling on the opposite side.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the elderly woman was declared dead on arrival, while her son was admitted to the hospital where her injuries were treated.

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