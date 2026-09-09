Casas’ buzzer-beater completes CIT-U comeback over UP Cebu

The CIT-U Wildcats players and coaching staff pose at middle court. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Axyl James Casas hit a game-winning shot from near midcourt with six seconds remaining as the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats completed a stunning comeback against the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 71-70, in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

CIT-U overcame a 26-point deficit after UP Cebu took control early and led, 51-25, at halftime.

The Wildcats gradually worked their way back in the second half, cutting into the Fighting Maroons’ advantage in the third quarter before making their final push in the fourth.

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UP Cebu remained in front, 70-68, in the closing seconds and appeared on course to secure the victory. But after the Fighting Maroons missed a crucial free throw, CIT-U secured the rebound and pushed the ball up the floor.

The Wildcats found Casas, who is from Ozamis City near midcourt, and he knocked down the long-range attempt to give CIT-U the lead for good.

John Rodulfa led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Braebon Thompson posted 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerian Marc Abello contributed 11 points, while Casas finished with 10.

AJ delos Reyes led UP Cebu with 15 points and was the lone Fighting Maroon to score in double figures.

The victory improved CIT-U’s record to 2-0, putting the Wildcats on top of the standings, while UP Cebu dropped to 1-1.

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