CCMC contract phases under review over lack of formal termination

Cebu City Medical Center | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will review the contractual status of earlier Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) construction phases after finding that most were not formally terminated before the city proceeded with later phases.

The council approved a resolution on Tuesday, September 8, calling for an executive session with city engineers, the current contractor, project assessors, and the Commission on Audit (COA) to determine what legal and administrative steps the city must take before the latest CCMC contractor can proceed with Phase V.

Councilor David “Dave” Tumulak, who sponsored the resolution, said the council discovered that Phases I, II, III, and IV lacked formal contract termination before the city moved on to subsequent phases.

Tumulak said the issue surfaced after Dakay Construction and Development Corp., the contractor for Phase V, wrote Mayor Nestor Archival on July 13, 2026, saying it could not immediately proceed with portions of its work because actual conditions at the hospital did not match the project’s plans and specifications.

READ: ‘Substandard’ CCMC works delay completion, Archival confirms

CCMC contract chain under scrutiny

The CCMC project has passed through several contractors and construction phases since work on the new hospital began.

C.E. Padilla Construction Inc. secured Phase I for P514.97 million, while Charlz Construction received a P36.2-million contract for Phase 1.1. Padilla later secured Phase II for P283.5 million, while C.B. Garay Philwide Builders won Phase III for P99.9 million.

M.E. Sicat Construction Inc./AVECS Corp. Joint Venture then secured Phase IV for P908 million. The city issued the joint venture a notice of termination in January 2023 after its actual accomplishment failed to match its planned progress.

Dakay Construction and Development Corp. secured Phase V in 2025 for P683.94 million, with the city issuing its notice to proceed on June 26, 2025.

The council’s resolution now calls for a review of the earlier phases and consideration of their official termination, if warranted, under the city’s newly institutionalized Contract Termination Review Committee (CTRC).

The committee, created through Archival’s Executive Order No. 098 issued on August 26, serves as the city’s advisory and recommendatory body for contracts that may require termination, rescission, cancellation, modification, settlement, continuation, or other legal or administrative action.

READ: Cebu City hospital: COA flags ₱1.13B spent on delayed CCMC project

Why the contract status matters

The issue has become particularly important because the city needs to reconcile the work covered by earlier contracts with Dakay’s Phase V scope.

Tumulak said Dakay could not simply proceed with its terms of reference, program of works, and cost estimates after finding that some existing installations did not conform to the plans or required standards.

“So how can he proceed nga sa iyahang terms of reference and program of works and estimates, it was not jive on the actual project commenced by those previous contractors,” Tumulak said.

(How can he proceed when his terms of reference, program of works, and estimates do not match the actual project carried out by the previous contractors?)

The council wants the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Dakay, the group of volunteer engineers and architects that assessed the project, and COA to explain what options remain.

The options identified in the resolution include awaiting COA recommendations or adopting a new variation order that would supplement or repeal the earlier phases and allow Phase V to proceed.

The council also wants to determine whether the city should formally terminate Phases I to IV, if legally warranted, so Dakay can proceed with Phase V and undertake necessary corrective work.

P1.84 billion in earlier contracts

The contractual review covers earlier CCMC phases with a combined original contract value of P1.8426 billion, according to an assessment conducted by 25 volunteer engineers and architects.

The assessment also found that the four contractors involved in the earlier phases had separate contracts with overlapping scopes of work.

As of July 1, 2025, the city had paid the contractors P967.37 million, according to the same assessment.

Moreover, it estimated P403.41 million in costs to rectify deficiencies observed from the ground floor through the third floor.

Tumulak said the discovery warrants a closer examination of how the project progressed through successive phases.

“So, in this manner, probably there should be an investigation,” he said.

CCMC Phase V remains on hold

The contractual questions have also complicated the city’s latest attempt to complete the long-delayed hospital.

Dakay had received a directive from Archival to commence mechanical and electrical works under Phase V immediately. In its July 13 letter, however, the contractor said it had mobilized manpower, equipment, and resources but encountered substandard and defective installations, particularly the busduct system.

An engineering meeting later identified overlapping project scopes and other deficiencies that could require variation orders, including an estimated P24 million to P30 million to rectify the busduct system.

READ: CCMC Phase 5 resumes, targets 2027 opening

Tumulak said construction remains on hold while the city resolves the issues.

“Put on hold karon,” Tumulak said. (It is put on hold for now.)

Tumulak said the city had hoped to finish the project by December, with equipment installation and hospital operations following. But he acknowledged that the unresolved contractual and construction issues could push the timeline further.

The new CCMC project began after the 2013 magnitude 7.2 earthquake rendered the old hospital structurally unsafe.

More than a decade later, the CCMC project has passed through multiple contractors and construction phases, with delays, engineering deficiencies, and contract concerns repeatedly surfacing.

READ: DOJ to review all its infra deals after discovery of Discaya-led firms

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