Tony Weeks returns to Philippines for Suganob-Nontshinga rematch

Tony Weeks (middle) with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot with IBF officials. | Photo from Edito Villamor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A familiar figure from some of boxing’s biggest nights is making his return to the Philippines.

Veteran American referee Tony Weeks will serve as the third man in the ring when Boholano boxer Regie Suganob and South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga collide in their much-anticipated rematch for an IBF world light flyweight title eliminator on Saturday, September 12, at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City.

For Weeks, it will mark his first assignment in the Philippines in nearly 14 years.

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The last time the renowned referee officiated a fight in the country was on October 20, 2012, when he handled the vacant WBO bantamweight title fight between Cebuano star AJ Banal and Thailand’s Pungluang Sor Singyu at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Weeks stopped the fight at 1:45 of the ninth round after Sor Singyu dropped Banal and the Filipino rose from the canvas but was still visibly dazed. Sor Singyu went on to capture the vacant world title.

Now, the highly respected Las Vegas-based referee returns to Philippine soil for another significant world-title pathway fight, this time in Bohol.

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Weeks is no stranger to boxing’s biggest stages. He was the third man in the ring for the legendary 2005 lightweight unification bout between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo, widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in boxing history.

He has also officiated major fights involving Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., including Pacquiao’s 2008 victory over Oscar De La Hoya and Mayweather’s bouts against Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto and Marcos Maidana.

Weeks has also worked championship bouts for major sanctioning bodies, including the IBF and WBA. In May this year, he was among the veteran officials who conducted a referees’ seminar during the IBF’s 41st annual convention in Vietnam, discussing referee mechanics, fouls, communication, fighter safety and the timing of stoppages.

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His appointment adds another layer of prestige to what PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions hopes will be one of the biggest boxing events ever staged on the island.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot told CDN Digital that preparations for Kumong Bol-Anon 26 were already 80 percent complete, with the promotion now waiting for the arrival of the IBF officials from abroad.

“In my assessment as of today, we are 80% prepared. Once the IBF officials from abroad arrive, we’ll be good to go. Sanctions secured, purse ready; it will be up to the boxers on the scale when weigh-in day comes,” Podot said.

Nontshinga and his team, including trainers Bernie Pailman and Colin Nathan, arrived in Bohol last Sunday, giving the South African camp a full week to acclimatize before fight night.

While the fighters have yet to cross paths ahead of the bout, the anticipation among Boholano boxing fans has already reached fever pitch.

“Ang mga fans lang diri ang hyped up. Pero ang mga boxers wala pa kay wala pa sila nagkakita,” Podot said.

(The fans here are already hyped up. But the boxers have not yet seen each other.)

The stakes are high for Suganob and Nontshinga.

The winner of their rematch will earn the mandatory challenger spot for the IBF world light flyweight championship and a shot at reigning champion Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Simsri, however, is scheduled to defend his title against Filipino challenger Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles on September 26 in Japan.

With an IBF world-title opportunity hanging in the balance and a veteran referee like Weeks calling the action, Kumong Bol-Anon 26 is shaping up to be a particularly significant night for Philippine boxing and for Bohol.

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