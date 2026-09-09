SUV overtakes motorcycle, hits bicycle, kills boy, injures another

Barili map file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-year-old boy died, while his 8-year-old companion was injured after the bicycle they were riding on was hit by an SUV on the provincial road of Barangay Candugay, Barili town, on Tuesday noon, September 8.

Authorities said that the SUV involved was registered with the Municipality of Barili, and it was driven by the town’s registered driver.

READ: Truck plows into motorcycle with sidecar in Pinamungajan: 1 dead, 1 hurt

The 37-year-old driver, a resident of Barangay Boloc-Boloc, Barili town, was detained at the Barili Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Initial investigation showed that the SUV was traveling from Barangay Candugay to Barili proper when it sideswiped the bicycle ridden by the two boys.

The SUV tried to overtake a speeding motorcycle but it sideswiped the bicycle of the kids — with the 10-year-old kid pedaling the bicycle — at the other side of the road.

READ: 6 dead in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur road mishap

The two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the 10-year-old boy was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The other kid, the 8-year-old bicycle passenger was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

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