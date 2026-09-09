July jobless rate hits 6%, highest since pandemic

| Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s labor market came under renewed pressure in July as more Filipinos, including fresh graduates, struggled to find jobs, driving the unemployment rate to its highest level since the pandemic.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate rose to 6 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June. This translated to 3.14 million unemployed Filipinos, up from 2.59 million the previous month.

The latest figure marked the third straight month of increase and was the highest in four years, or since June 2022, when unemployment also stood at 6 percent.

READ: More Filipinos out of work as unemployment rate hits 4.9% in June

This was also the first time unemployment reached the 6-percent level after staying between 4.7 percent and 5.8 percent since the start of the year.

Month-on-month, the labor force participation rate declined to 63.6 percent from 65.1 percent, translating to a labor force of 52.36 million from 53.25 million. But quarter-on-quarter, it increased from 62.7 percent, or 51.3 million.

READ: PH unemployment rate back to pandemic-era high of 5.8%

Metro Manila had the highest unemployment rate at 8.2 percent.

National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said the sudden rise in unemployment was due to new participants estimated at 1.33 million who have joined the labor market but are not yet absorbed into the workforce.

The age group of these entrants was pegged at 15 to 24 years old.

The employment rate declined one percentage point in July from 95 percent in June, with the number of employed Filipinos falling to 49.21 million from 50.55 million.

The number of underemployed Filipinos, meanwhile, rose to 12.9 percent from 12.1 percent. This represented 6.33 million underemployed Filipinos, up from 6.11 million in June.

Quality jobs needed

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) said the spike in unemployment is a challenge.

“More Filipinos are participating in the labor market, which means that we need to intensify efforts to attract investments, especially those that create quality jobs,” DepDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

“The key is to continuously improve the ease of doing business in the country,” he said.

Economist Leonardo Lanzona of the Ateneo de Manila University said the increase in unemployment is no longer a short-term absorption lag, especially since it had been climbing steadily as the share of degree holders among the jobless rose from 26.9 percent in 2020 to the latest figure of 35.6 percent.

“If this were a short-run absorption lag, it would have been corrected already. We have a structural demographic mismanagement problem which means investment incentives are designed to reward capital size rather than job creation,” Lanzona said.

“The economy keeps attracting capital-intensive investment that can’t absorb a growing young workforce—a design flaw no amount of job-matching or reskilling programs can fix without reforming the incentive criteria themselves,” he added.

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