2 suspects nabbed in Cebu City hot pursuit 19 hours after robbery

Two suspected robbers arrested on September 8 after a hot pursuit in Cebu City, Philippines. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police authorities arrested two men in a follow-up hot-pursuit operation nearly 19 hours after an early-morning robbery along Asuncion Street in Barangay Sambag, Cebu City, 2 on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Law enforcers identified the suspects as “Marlon,” 28, single, and “Alfred,” 39, single, both residents of Cebu City.

Based on initial reports, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. when the victim, identified as 21-year-old “Joy,” was allegedly robbed along Asuncion Street.

The incident was formally reported to the local police station five minutes later.

In response, operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) / Tracker Team of Police Station 2 (Abellana) conducted follow-up investigations and launched a hot-pursuit operation.

At around 9:20 p.m. of the same day, operatives intercepted and apprehended both suspects along Balagtas Street in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

READ: Cebu student robbery: Suspect nabbed after armed person report

During the arrest, police confiscated several items connected to the crime:

One white motorcycle bearing Plate No. GB987Z

One Realme cellular phone

One red jacket

One white-and-green long-sleeved jersey

One black helmet

The seized evidence was inventoried, documented, and turned over to the station’s evidence custodian for proper custody.

Both Claro and Sumilhig are currently detained at the Police Station 2 detention facility, awaiting the completion of documentary requirements for the formal filing of robbery charges under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code.

READ: Chinese man, 2 others nabbed in alleged P300,000 cellphone robbery

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