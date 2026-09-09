Miss Austria Lucia Sisic passes away at 22

Reigning Miss Austria Lucia Sisic. | Image: Instagram/@luciasisic, @missionaustria_official

Austrian beauty queen Lucia Sisic, who had battled a heart valve defect since birth, has died at the age of 22.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by Kerstin Rigger and Jorg Rigger, CEOs of Mission Austria, the organization behind the Miss Austria pageant.

“It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024 Lucia Sisic. Lucia will be remembered as a wonderful young woman,” the pair said in German via the organization’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Sept. 8. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and everyone who was close to her at this difficult time.”

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“Dear Lucia, you will always be a part of our Miss Austria family. Rest in peace,” the statement concluded.

The cause of death was not disclosed to the public.

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According to several local news outlets including Austrian broadsheet Die Presse, Sisic had undergone several surgeries to treat her heart defect, with her most recent procedure taking place in late 2025. It remains unclear whether her heart condition was related to her death.

In a 2024 post, Sisic opened up about her condition as she thanked the medical team that saved her life since she was a kid.

“Thanks to the specialists and dedicated doctors who have always gone to great lengths to save my life time and time again, I have overcome many difficult moments and have been given the opportunity to live a fulfilling life,” she said in German.

“So far, I have only overcome a fraction of what still lies ahead of me. Nevertheless, I am proud that I did not give up, even though there were many reasons to do so,” she stated.

Sisic won the Miss Austria title in 2024. The national pageant has not held another edition since then, making her the reigning titleholder.