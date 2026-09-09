ACT student mobilization: DepEd Cebu City vows action on Ombudsman order

DepEd Cebu City | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division has assured action on the Ombudsman-referred inquiry into the alleged mobilization of students to a Cebu City Council session amid a contentious scholarship accreditation vote.

Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Nimfa Bongo confirmed to CDN Digital on Wednesday, Sept. 9, that her office received the Ombudsman order only last week.

Bongo said the division would first confer with its legal counsel before determining the appropriate action on the matter.

“Surely, we will answer gyud ani na issue. Medyo na busy pa with the recent division activities. But we will answer this issue,” Bongo said.

(Surely, we will answer this issue. We have been quite busy with recent division activities, but we will answer this issue.)

READ: Ombud asks DepEd-7 to act on ACT student mobilization probe

The development moves the matter into the DepEd’s administrative process after the Ombudsman-Visayas endorsed the Cebu City Council’s request for a fact-finding investigation.

Councilor Mikel Rama, who supported the council’s request for an inquiry, said on Wednesday that the council would await DepEd-7’s action.

“We will just wait for the action of DepEd VII since the Ombudsman referred the investigation to them,” Rama said.

He described the referral as part of the usual process but said the Ombudsman’s action remained significant.

“I think it’s just the usual process. But it’s significant in the sense that the Ombudsman officially took action on it,” Rama said.

READ: After NBI, Ombudsman asked to probe graft in ACT student mobilization

Ombudsman referral

In an Aug. 18 endorsement, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas forwarded to DepEd-7 Regional Director Arturo Bayocot the Cebu City Council resolution seeking a fact-finding investigation into the transport of students to Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall.

The Ombudsman referral followed the council’s April 21 resolution seeking an inquiry into whether public officers, local officials, or government employees “conspired, facilitated, or participated” in bringing students to City Hall to influence legislative proceedings.

The council had separately asked the DepEd Cebu City Division to look into the involvement of the school that organized the activity and determine whether it complied with regulations governing off-campus activities.

The Ombudsman’s endorsement tasked DepEd with determining what action, if any, should follow the allegations raised by the council.

Student mobilization at City Hall

The controversy stemmed from the April 14 council session, when buses carrying mostly senior high school students arrived at Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall while councilors deliberated a proposal to accredit the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (ACTIEF) Pit-os campus under the city’s scholarship program.

According to the council resolution, some students told council members that they had been instructed to attend a “scholarship orientation.”

The council questioned whether the students had received adequate information about the activity and whether public officials or government employees had facilitated their presence at the session.

READ: PH improves rank in int’l education assessment

The resolution also raised child-protection and data-privacy concerns after reports that minors had been filmed and their images posted online without proper consent.

It cited possible violations of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The council also flagged possible liability under Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, if public officials had used the students to exert undue pressure on the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The allegations remain subject to investigation and have not been established as violations.

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