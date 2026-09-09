NHCP raises heritage concerns over planned Oslob sports center

Photo of Oslob Town Plaza courtesy of Mark Arnold Langahid/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has advised Oslob officials not to proceed with the proposed sports and cultural center within the historic town plaza without securing the necessary heritage clearances.

In a September 3 letter to Mayor Ronald L. Guaren, NHCP Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. outlined the commission’s position after petitioners raised concerns over the project’s impact on the plaza’s historical, architectural, and cultural significance and nearby heritage properties.

The petition, filed in July by concerned citizens led by Oslob resident Mark Arnold Langahid, asked the NHCP to conduct an immediate heritage assessment and site inspection of the plaza.

READ: DENR to halt Oslob Plaza tree-cutting over permit violations

Heritage concerns

The proposed Oslob Sports and Cultural Center would occupy an area bounded by the Old Municipal Building, Aragones, Eternidad, and J.P. Rizal Streets, according to the NHCP.

The site is within the historic town center and near the Immaculate Conception Parish Church, Cuartel Ruins, and Old Municipal Building, which have recognized heritage significance.

The Oslob Town Plaza is a National Historical Site under NHCP Resolution No. 7, Series of 2018, and is also a Local Cultural Property listed in the Philippine Registry of Heritage (PRH).

READ: Cebu to preserve languages, rituals through cultural records

The resolution declares Spanish and American–colonial-period plazas and public squares as National Historical Sites, stating that these spaces should be maintained as open areas for communities.

Moreover, the NHCP cited Republic Act No. 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, in requiring heritage review for developments that may affect protected sites.

“Section 39.1 of the 2024 Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10066 expressly prohibits the construction of covered and similar structures within historic plazas and public squares,” the NHCP said.

Demolition request remains under review

The NHCP said the municipality had earlier requested clearance to demolish the Old Municipal Building to make way for the sports and cultural center.

However, the commission said the May 27 demolition request did not expressly disclose that the proposed center would be located within the historic plaza.

READ: Cebu eyes ordinance to safeguard oral history, intangible heritage

The Old Municipal Building is presumed to be an Important Cultural Property because of its age, and the NHCP said its evaluation of the municipality’s request remains ongoing:

“The NHCP has not issued any clearance [or] approval for either the demolition of the Old Municipal Building or the proposed development within the Oslob Town Plaza.”

The commission also clarified that the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ July 27 no-objection only concerned the removal of the building’s presumed ICP status and did not authorize construction inside the plaza.

Acacia trees also flagged

The NHCP further identified the acacia trees in front of the Immaculate Conception Parish Church as heritage resources because they are listed in the PRH.

READ: Cebu’s historic plazas face stricter rules on new construction

“Any proposed intervention affecting these trees should take into consideration their recognized heritage significance,” the commission said.

However, the NHCP clarified that matters involving tree cutting and the issuance of permits remain under the jurisdiction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Municipality of Oslob.

Tree-cutting preceded NHCP warning

The NHCP letter came two months after the DENR-7 announced a cease-and-desist order against tree cutting at the Oslob Town Plaza after the local government reportedly cut down 10 trees without prior coordination.

The stoppage followed public concern over the planned removal of trees at the plaza for the proposed Sports and Cultural Complex, while concerned residents urged authorities to explore alternatives such as earthballing or relocating the trees.

With all 10 trees already cut down, the Oslob local government instead planted 1,000 agoho seedlings in July as a replacement program for trees cleared for the construction of the proposed facility.

READ: Residents, environmentalists fight Marikina tree cutting, bridge project

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