Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball opening moved to September 27

Cebu Governor’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The opening ceremony of the 2026 Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament has been moved to September 27, with organizers putting the finishing touches on the provincewide competition.

Originally scheduled for September 26, the opening ceremony will now be held on Sunday, September 27, at 1 p.m., with the Mandaue Sports Complex listed as the venue, subject to final confirmation.

All of the 44 participating local government units have been advised to note the new opening date and make the necessary adjustments to their preparations.

Further details on the opening program and other tournament reminders will be announced by the organizers.

Governor’s Cup preparations

Meanwhile, Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano said preparations are already in their final stages, with the participating teams and playing venues identified.

The opening ceremony will parade the 44 competing towns and cities that represent the whole Cebu Province, with the governor herself, Pamela Baricuatro, expected to lead the event.

In an earlier interview, Dejano said that they have already set the playing venues in both the south and north divisions. These venues are Mandaue City, Bogo City, Bantayan Island, San Remigio, Danao, and Medellin, while South games will be held in Naga City, Argao, Dumanjug, Talisay City, and Alcantara.

READ: Cebu Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament expands with 22 more LGUs

Although there is no formal announcement yet, Mandaue City will likely provide the opening tip action on the opening day of the tournament. The team is scheduled to face Cordova in the first game under North Group B, while Santander takes on Pinamungajan in the South Group B matchup.

However, the initially announced games are subject to change.

The Governor’s Cup champion will receive ₱500,000, while the runner-up will earn ₱250,000. The third-place team will take home ₱100,000, and the fourth-place finisher will receive ₱50,000.

READ: Derrick gets his roses from Cebu fans

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