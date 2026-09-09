Cesafi 26: UC, USC lock horns in marquee men’s basketball matchup

Ricofer Sordilla (left) of UC and Jhoernel Tangkay of USC (right) | UC Collegiate basketball team’s facebook page and Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A marquee matchup arrives early in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament as four-time finalist University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters clash with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Thursday, September 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors, coached by Paul Joven, made an early statement in the tournament by stunning four-time defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 81–68, on August 30 at the same venue.

The upset immediately raised questions about USC’s potential this season: are the Warriors emerging as a legitimate dark horse, or did the defending champions show some cracks in their armor?

Either way, USC has plenty of reasons for optimism.

UC-USC Cesafi 26 showdown

Veteran Jhoernel Tangkay, who returned to the team last season after his stint in the NCAA, delivered a strong performance against UV, while fully recovered big man Real Aureo also made his presence felt. But more than their individual performances, it was USC’s defense that proved decisive, forcing the Green Lancers into 20 turnovers.

Now, they face another major test against a UC squad that has become a regular fixture in the Cesafi finals.

The Webmasters, under lawyer and head coach Kern Sesante, are banking on a veteran-laden core that has battled UV in the championship series for four consecutive seasons. UC opened its Season 26 campaign with a convincing victory over newcomer and sister team University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters on September 6.

Leading the charge is potential MVP candidate Ricofer Sordilla, complemented by dependable forward Luther Leonard and big men Charles Libatog and Carlo Salgarino.

UC’s depth could prove crucial against the Warriors, with Jepherson Nonol, Maverick Eligoyo, Arnold Minoza, and Danie Lapiz among the team’s other key pieces.

Adding an interesting subplot is former USC Warrior VJ Baruc, who is now serving as UC’s starting point guard.

UC recently announced that it had dropped and severed ties with former UV Baby Lancer Roderick Cambarijan after the player allegedly missed several weeks of practice.

The UC-USC showdown is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

DBTC seeks second straight win

In the high school division, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will look to make it two wins in a row when they face the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 6:15 p.m.

The Greywolves are coming off a dominant 70–49 victory over newcomer Paref Springdale School Titans last Sunday.

DBTC will try to carry that momentum into its next assignment against SCSC as it seeks another victory early in the Cesafi Season 26 campaign.

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