Thousands gather at Simala for Mañanita on Virgin Mary’s birthday

As the celebration of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary comes to a close, here are glimpses of the candle-lighting ceremony held earlier in honor of Mama Mary at the Simala Shrine in Sibonga, Cebu. | Photo from Arlan Obiso Barazona

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of devotees gathered at the Monastery of the Holy Eucharist (more commonly known as Simala Shrine) in Lindogon, Sibonga, before dawn on Sept. 8 for the annual Mañanita celebrating the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The gathering featured candle-lighting and prayers as the faithful paid tribute to the Blessed Virgin Mary on her feast day.

Content creator Arlan Obiso Barazona captured the celebration from above at around 2 a.m., showing the Simala Shrine illuminated by candles and surrounded by devotees.

His posts gained online traction, with over 300,000 reactions on Facebook as of this writing, and drew thousands of comments from netizens who extended their greetings to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

READ: Walk with Mary: Cebuanos honor Christ’s mother before birthday

The Mañanita, locally known as “Banwag sa Pagkahimugso,” has been held in Simala for years as part of the shrine’s celebration of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s birthday.

Simala is among Cebu’s most recognizable Marian pilgrimage sites, housing the image of Our Lady of Lindogon inside its castle-like monastery.

The image was brought to Cebu in 1997 by the Marian Monks of Eucharistic Adoration (MMEA), six years after a mysterious woman reportedly gave the image to the monks for safekeeping at the height of the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption in Pampanga, as reported by CDN Digital in 2021. ///

READ: Pope Leo celebrates Nativity of Mary at beloved shrine

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