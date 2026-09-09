Cesafi’s former No. 1 high school player starts new chapter with UP Cebu

Kenneth Fuller. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenneth Fuller spent four years building his name in Cesafi high school basketball.

Now, he is starting all over again. The former No. 1 high school player in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) in Season 25 has entered Season 26 as a rookie with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, trading the expectations of high school stardom for the challenges of college basketball.

A year ago, many Cebuano basketball fans expected Fuller to win the MVP award after he dominated almost every major statistical category, based on the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Zone 8’s real-time data.

It did not happen, but Fuller has moved on. His focus now is UP Cebu, which opened its Season 26 campaign with an 0-2 record, including a 26-point collapse against the CIT-U Wildcats after building a big lead.

For Fuller, the rough start is part of the adjustment.

“As a rookie, I put pressure on myself that I wouldn’t just settle for the quality minutes usually given to rookies. I don’t want to underperform in every minute I have on the floor,” Fuller said.

“I’ve already adjusted to the intensity of college basketball, and I can say that I can play competitively alongside older players on the floor.”

The transition, however, has been anything but easy.

“The game was more physical, faster, but through chemistry and practice with the team, I was able to adjust,” Fuller said. “But I admit, I still lack the experience. There are still tendencies that I’m overwhelmed by the intensity of college basketball.”

What Fuller brings with him is the discipline and consistency he developed during four years with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons under coaches Rodmark Del Rosario and Mark Tallo.

“It’s definitely the discipline and consistency that my coaches Rodmark and Coach Mark taught me when I was with CEC,” Fuller said.

“Throughout my four years with CEC, I learned and adapted that character and value and carried it to my college basketball career. So, I’m very thankful to CEC.”

With his credentials, many expected Fuller to leave Cebu for a bigger basketball program in Manila. He chose to stay home. For Fuller, the decision was simple.

“My first priority is education, of course. It’s the University of the Philippines. Of course, it’s all about the education they offer. That’s why I played here,” he said.

The basketball system also played a major role. Fuller had seen UP Cebu head coach Rommel Rasmo’s system when he faced his teams in high school.

“I also saw the system of Coach Rommel back when we played against them in high school with Ateneo de Cebu. That’s when I realized that I can fit and shine with his system,” Fuller said.

Now, Fuller is no longer facing Rasmo from across the court. He is learning from him. And while the adjustment continues, the numbers from his final Cesafi high school season show why UP Cebu sees potential in the rookie.

Fuller led all players with 54.3 statistical points, averaging 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

CEC narrowly missed the Final Four through the points quotient tiebreaker.

Fuller missed out on the MVP award. But neither setback defines his next chapter. At UP Cebu, he gets a fresh start, a new system and a chance to prove that his best basketball may still be ahead of him.

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