Metro Cebu air quality remains ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Metro Cebu’s air quality remained within the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category on Wednesday, September 9, after sharp fluctuations in pollution levels last week.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 116 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, based on fine particulate matter, or PM2.5.

The reading remained in the same category recorded since Monday afternoon, after Metro Cebu previously reached “very unhealthy” and “acutely unhealthy” levels amid the transboundary haze from Indonesia.

The latest conditions still call for caution among vulnerable groups, including children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with heart or respiratory conditions, who are advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Meanwhile, EMB-7’s Toledo monitoring station recorded an AQI of 47 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, placing PM2.5 levels in the “good” category with no expected health risks.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality better, still ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

Last week’s fluctuations

In an earlier interview, EMB-7 air quality monitoring specialist Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig said changes in wind speed and direction affect how much pollution transported from Indonesia reaches Metro Cebu.

Prevailing southwest winds can carry pollutants toward the Philippines, while sudden gusts may temporarily divert them away from Central Visayas, lowering concentrations in the region.

Calupig said cooler periods from midnight to early morning may also contribute to increased PM2.5 concentrations as pollutants remain suspended closer to the ground.

He said rainfall can temporarily reduce airborne particles by washing them from the atmosphere, although this effect may be short-lived while the forest fires remain active.

READ: Unhealthy air quality blanketing eight areas – DENR

Improving air quality in Metro Cebu expected

The improvement in Metro Cebu’s air quality was also reflected in EMB-7 data cited by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who said Wednesday that pollution levels had significantly declined from earlier this month.

Archival said the AQI is forecast to be fair to moderate on Thursday, September 10, with PM2.5 levels falling below hazardous levels.

Following the improvement in air quality, Archival announced that face-to-face classes in all public and private schools in Cebu City, from kindergarten to senior high school, will resume Thursday. //

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