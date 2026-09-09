Gov’t seeks P53.1-B budget for ICT, digitalization in 2027

FREE WI-FI. A mobile phone shows its free Wi-Fi connection at the San Joaquin Ferry Station of the Pasig River Ferry Service on May 14, 2026. The Marcos administration is proposing PHP53.1 billion for information and communications technology and digitalization expenditures in 2027 to expand free public internet access, accelerate digital transformation and bring more government services online. (Photo courtesy of MMDA)

MANILA – The government is proposing PHP53.1 billion in 2027 for information and communications technology (ICT) and digitalization initiatives aimed at expanding free public internet access, accelerating digital transformation and putting more government services online.

Under the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Marcos administration is targeting 38,829 active free public internet access points nationwide, an increase of 15,913, or nearly 69 percent, from the 22,916 targeted for 2026.

In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the expansion is anchored on the PHP5-billion Free Public Internet Access Program, which retains its 2026 funding level under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) while targeting a higher number of active access points next year.

The number of covered public locations is also targeted to increase from 13,671 to 14,969, while 1,634 localities are expected to have connectivity.

The program prioritizes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, including remote barangays, public schools, healthcare facilities and transport hubs.

“By expanding reliable connectivity, we bring essential government services, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities closer, regardless of location,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said in his 2027 budget message to Congress.

Beyond internet connectivity, the proposed 2027 budget seeks to accelerate the digitalization of government services.

Funding for the eGovernment Program is proposed to more than double to PHP3.23 billion in 2027 from PHP1.49 billion under the 2026 GAA.

Another PHP950 million is proposed for the National Government Data Center Infrastructure, 27 percent higher than the PHP748 million allocated in 2026.

The investments are intended to improve the interoperability and integration of government information systems through digital platforms such as eGovPH, making public services more seamless and reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The proposed allocation for the National Government Portal, a one-stop digital platform, is PHP312 million, up from PHP292 million in 2026.

Funding for the National Broadband Program is also proposed to increase by 69.3 percent to PHP1.1 billion in 2027 from PHP667 million this year, while the Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project would receive PHP2.16 billion.

DBM Acting Secretary Kim Robert de Leon said the investments aim to make government services, education and economic opportunities more accessible to Filipinos regardless of location.

“An efficient government begins with reliable digital infrastructure and data-driven decision-making. To advance our digital transformation agenda, we are providing PHP5 billion for the Free Public Internet Access Program, expanding connectivity to nearly 40,000 access points nationwide enabling more Filipinos to access government services, education, and economic opportunities,” De Leon said.

The proposed budget also includes programs to equip Filipinos with skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Of the PHP53.1-billion proposed ICT and digitalization budget, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is allocated PHP14.4 billion in ICT-related expenditures — the biggest share among national government agencies and equivalent to 27.2 percent of the government-wide total.

Around PHP722 million is proposed for the DICT’s ICT Capacity and Industry Ecosystem Development and Management Program, including initiatives focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Of this amount, PHP143 million would support the ICT Workforce Upskilling and Reskilling Program, while PHP193 million would go to Digital Transformation Centers.

The programs seek to strengthen skills in virtual assistance, data analytics, cybersecurity and digital marketing, while creating more employment opportunities and helping Filipino workers participate in the global digital economy. (PNA)

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