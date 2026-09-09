Cebu City Niños build promising boxing team for Batang Pinoy 2026

Team Cebu City Niños’ qualified boxers with officials and trainer | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A promising and determined group of young boxers is set to carry the colors of the Cebu City Niños in the Batang Pinoy 2026 national competition in Bacolod City.

Thirteen young fighters emerged as qualifiers from a two-day tryout held at the Cebu City Sports Center, giving Cebu City a solid pool of promising boxers to develop for the national youth competition.

The selection was conducted by members of ABAP-7, led by Lorenzo Chao Sy, together with Vice President Edcel Mike Tonacao, Board of Directors members Cherwelan Cantel and Fernando Ocon, Cebu City Sports Commission representatives Danny Vilagracia and Effie Juesan, and the coaching staff headed by Ryan “Coachgigil” Illustrisimo.

The qualifiers are JD Mar Sisa, Jade Descartin, Floyd Reyne Carson, Jhamarlie Ahron Ortega, Prince Marwel F. Ocampo, Francis C. Delima, Resmarc Niño M. Alcazar, Arnel R. Abenasa Jr., Christian Hurry Ocon, Vash Seiken Manalili, Chloe Hannessy C. Navales, Deanna Ryze Duria, and Job Noah Quilaton.

While many of the young fighters are first-time tournament competitors, Illustrisimo believes their potential, dedication, and willingness to learn provide a strong foundation for the Cebu City Niños.

Batang Pinoy 2026

The new Batang Pinoy age category of 10 to 15 years old also gives the young boxers an opportunity to gain valuable experience at an early stage of their competitive careers.

Instead of looking at their limited tournament experience as a disadvantage, Illustrisimo sees it as an opportunity to mold the fighters and prepare them for the bigger challenges ahead.

“Para nako, kini usa ka dakong challenge isip head coach sa Cebu City Batang Pinoy 2026, kay ang kadaghanan sa akong mga fighter nga ni-qualify karon kay mga first-timer sa tournament. Tungod usab sa bag-ong age category sa Batang Pinoy nga 10 to 15 years old, daghan sa mga qualified athletes karon ang bag-o pa gyud sa competitive boxing. Apan bisan beginners pa sila, nakita nako ang ilang potential, dedication, ug willingness nga makat-on. Mao nga akong gitan-aw kini dili isip kahuyang, kun dili isip usa ka oportunidad nga maporma ug maandam sila pag-ayo,” said Illustrisimo.

(For me, this is a big challenge as the head coach of the Cebu City Batang Pinoy 2026, because the majority of my fighters who qualified are first-timers in the tournament. Also, due to the new Batang Pinoy age category of 10 to 15 years old, many of the qualified athletes are new to competitive boxing. But even though they are beginners, I saw their potential, dedication, and willingness to learn. That is why I look at this not as a weakness, but as an opportunity to shape and prepare them well.)

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Following the tryouts, the coaching staff held a briefing with the young boxers and discussed a common goal: to open a new chapter in Cebu City boxing.

The city’s boxing program has seen its ranking decline in recent years amid a lack of regular competitions and activities. The Cebu City Sports Commission’s plan to organize monthly dual competitions could provide the young Niños with the exposure they need to develop.

Regular bouts will allow the fighters to gain experience, sharpen their skills, and build confidence against different opponents before they step onto the national stage.

For Illustrisimo, the goal is not simply to get his fighters to Batang Pinoy. He wants them to arrive in Bacolod prepared for the demands of national competition, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

With the support of the Cebu City Sports Commission, ABAP-7, and the coaches and individuals working behind the program, the Cebu City Niños are hoping to turn their promise and determination into results.

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