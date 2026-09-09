Malacañang names 10 National Artists for 2025, 1st woman in visual arts

Malacañang Palace logo. Inquirer file photo.

MANILA, Philippines —Malacañang has named 10 individuals as National Artists for 2025, marking a historic milestone by naming the first-ever female visual artist to receive the distinction.

Through Proclamation No. 1414, series of 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared 10 new National Artists for 2025.

READ: Tributes pour in for late National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares

Nicanor Tiongson and Gregorio Brillantes (Literature)

Imelda Cajipe Endaya and Nunelucio Alvarado (Visual Arts)

Gabriel Formoso (Architecture)

Rafael “Nonoy” Froilan (Dance)

Maria Beatriz “Patis” Tesoro (Design)

Armando “Bing” Lao (Film and Broadcast Arts)

Teodoro Hilado (Theater)

Alfredo S. Buenaventura (Music)

READ: ‘Global Filipino Artists,’ not ‘National Artists’

This is a developing story. /mcm

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