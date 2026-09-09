Malacañang names 10 National Artists for 2025, 1st woman in visual arts
By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | September 09,2026 - 10:02 PM
MANILA, Philippines —Malacañang has named 10 individuals as National Artists for 2025, marking a historic milestone by naming the first-ever female visual artist to receive the distinction.
Through Proclamation No. 1414, series of 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared 10 new National Artists for 2025.
READ: Tributes pour in for late National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares
- Nicanor Tiongson and Gregorio Brillantes (Literature)
- Imelda Cajipe Endaya and Nunelucio Alvarado (Visual Arts)
- Gabriel Formoso (Architecture)
- Rafael “Nonoy” Froilan (Dance)
- Maria Beatriz “Patis” Tesoro (Design)
- Armando “Bing” Lao (Film and Broadcast Arts)
- Teodoro Hilado (Theater)
- Alfredo S. Buenaventura (Music)
READ: ‘Global Filipino Artists,’ not ‘National Artists’
This is a developing story. /mcm
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