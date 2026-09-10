Power outages: CERA seeks probe into ‘recurring’ plant shutdowns

A sub-station of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in this undated photo. | PNA photo / Avito Dalan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The recurring unexplained outages affecting Cebu and other parts of the Visayas Grid are pushing the region to the “brink of collapse.”

Nathaniel Chua, lead convenor of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA), said the power crisis currently affecting the region is the result of a “dual failure” in generation and transmission.

Chua said there is now a need to investigate the recurring power outages, which have severely affected residents and businesses in the area, as well as the country’s power grid infrastructure as a whole.

READ: Cebu power crisis affects remote workers, businesses

“It is completely unacceptable that our major power plants are suddenly ‘conking out’ at the exact same time, plunging Cebu’s households and businesses into deep uncertainty,” Chua said.

“We are demanding an immediate congressional inquiry and a strict audit by the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Consumers deserve to know why these multibillion-peso facilities are failing when we need them the most. Are these genuine technical failures, or is there a lack of proper maintenance and foresight by the generation companies?” he added.

READ: DOE eyes partial solution to Visayas, Mindanao grid alerts this month

Critical baseload supply

Quoting data from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), Chua said the Visayas grid had already endured at least 73 consecutive days of yellow and red alerts.

On Wednesday, September 9, the Visayas grid was placed under red alert from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a yellow alert from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

READ: Cebu gov’t offices told to limit power use every Monday amid outages

Available capacity for the day stood at 2,124 megawatts, while peak demand reached 2,555 megawatts, resulting in a 431-megawatt shortfall.

The situation was attributed to the unavailability of major coal-fired power plants, including Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) Unit 1 and Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) Unit 3, as well as the outage of TVI Unit 2 and limited power imports from the Mindanao grid.

Congressional inquiry

In an advisory, NGCP said 11 power plants were on forced outage as of September. Four plants had been on forced outage since August 2026, one since July, two since June, seven since May, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one since 2021.

Moreover, 13 power plants were operating at derated capacities. In total, around 982.6 megawatts of power capacity remained unavailable to the grid.

READ: EXPLAINER: Color-coded grid alert statuses and what they mean

“It is completely unacceptable that our major power plants are suddenly ‘conking out’ at the exact same time, plunging Cebu’s households and businesses into deep uncertainty,” Chua said.

“We are demanding an immediate congressional inquiry and a strict audit by the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Consumers deserve to know why these multibillion-peso facilities are failing when we need them the most. Are these genuine technical failures, or is there a lack of proper maintenance and foresight by the generation companies?” he added.

Infrastructure failure

Beyond the failing power plants, CERA also highlighted a critical infrastructure problem exacerbating the crisis: a glaring bottleneck in the country’s transmission network connecting the major island grids.

At present, the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) allows up to 450 MW of power to be shared between the two southern island regions, a capacity that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has said could be expanded to 900 MW.

READ: Brownouts loom as Visayas grid hits red alert again

In contrast, the older Luzon-Visayas HVDC interconnection has a maximum transfer capacity of only 440 MW.

“NGCP itself has acknowledged this bottleneck, confirming it is undertaking an upgrade of the Luzon-Visayas HVDC line that would double its transfer capacity from 440 MW to 880 MW — an admission that the current link is inadequate for a grid this size,” he said.

Massive Inequity

Chua added that while the Visayas grid suffered from supply shortage, “the Luzon grid has generally maintained normal conditions with far more generating capacity in reserve, at times posting available capacity well in excess of 14,000 MW against system peak demand of around of close to 10,000 MW— leaving more than 3,000 MW of reserve capacity that could not be fully transmitted south because of the constrained interconnection.”

“This is a tragic irony and a massive inequity,” Chua explained.

“We expect the Visayas and Mindanao to bear the brunt of the crisis and help each other with their 450 MW interconnection. Meanwhile, Luzon, which holds the vast majority of the country’s generating capacity and regularly carries thousands of megawatts in reserve, can only share a fraction of that to alleviate supply problems in the South,” Chua said.

Meanwhile, CERA is calling on the national government and NGCP to fast-track the planned upgrade of the Luzon-Visayas interconnection from 440 MW to 880 MW, and to explore further capacity expansion beyond that, so that excess power from the north can flow to the Visayas and Mindanao grids during emergencies without delay.

“Cebuanos are paying a premium for electricity, and in return, we are given months of red alerts and excuses,” Chua added. “We need full accountability from the power plants, and we need our transmission infrastructure reviewed and modernized immediately. Our economy and our daily lives can no longer afford these structural failures.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP