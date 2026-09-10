SSS LoanLite now available via UnionDigital Bank mobile app

Social Security System main office in Quezon City (PNA File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – UnionDigital Bank (UD) is now accepting applications for the microloan program of the Social Security System (SSS).

In a statement Tuesday, SSS said members may now apply for the SSS LoanLite through UnionBank’s mobile application.

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SSS LoanLite is a digital microloan facility that aims to provide qualified members with accessible, secure and affordable short-term financial assistance for immediate needs.

It is the first SSS loan facility for employed members that allows qualified private-sector employees to apply through a participating financial institution’s mobile application without the employer certification normally required for conventional SSS loans.

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The application and related transactions are facilitated through the UD mobile application, eliminating the need for members to secure and submit the usual employer certification for conventional SSS short-term loans.

Qualified members may apply for loans ranging from PHP1,000 to PHP20,000, depending on the average of their 12 latest Monthly Salary Credits.

Available repayment periods are 15, 30, 60, or 90 days, with an interest rate of 8 percent per annum.

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SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph de Claro said UD is the first of the four participating financial institutions (PFIs) to make SSS LoanLite available through its digital platform.

“After months of preparation, SSS LoanLite is finally here. Qualified members can now apply through the UnionDigital Bank mobile application, making access to short-term financial assistance more convenient and secure,” de Claro said.

“We are also working with our other PFIs, which will soon make SSS LoanLite available through their respective digital platforms,” he added.

To qualify for SSS LoanLite, members must must have least 36 total contributions, including at least six posted monthly contributions within the 12-month period immediately preceding the loan application, having no past-due Short-Term Member Loans or active SSS Micro Loan, maintaining an account with the participating financial institution enrolled in its online facility, and meeting the other requirements on existing loans, benefit claims, and SSS account status..

“SSS LoanLite is part of our broader effort to expand access to formal financial services and protect our members from predatory lending. Through our partnership with UD, we are supporting faster, safer, and more convenient access to credit for qualified members,” De Claro said. (PNA)

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