Queen Universe PH candidates weigh in on national issues

Queen Universe Philippines candidates during their After Glow Fashion Show. | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Despite the many controversies facing the country, representing the Philippines on the international stage remains worthwhile.

Maria Hard Napoles, representing Balamban, Cebu, said the country and its people had much to offer, including their rich culture, food and festivals.

For ML Tucay of Pangasinan, politics and corruption are among the biggest issues currently confronting the country.

READ: Bea Millan-Windorski: Activist beauty queen to represent Ph at Miss Universe 2026

However, Tucay noted that such controversies were not exclusive to the Philippines, as other countries were also grappling with similar concerns.

“It is important that we understand that in every country, there is good and the bad. We should appreciate and be proud of the good things that our country has and we should also appreciate the bad things and learn a lesson from them,” Tucay said in response to a question that was asked during the Queen Universe Philippines After Glow Fashion Show and Press Conference held on September 7 at the SM City Cebu Atrium.

| CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

Queen Universe Philippines

A total of 30 candidates vying for the crown were asked to comment on various issues and topics.

They also took to the stage to showcase creations by six Cebuano designers – Hanz Coquilla, Bree Esplanada, Rei Escario, Robyn Gage, Humberto, and Mike Yapching.

After Glow was held ahead of the coronation night scheduled for Sunday, September 13, at the Mactan Expo Center.

Jess Labares, the pageant chairperson and CEO, said she planned to bring the winner of the national pageant to also represent the Philippines on the international stage next year.

READ: PH a beauty powerhouse but struggles at Miss World pageant

‘We are here for a purpose’

For the Bayawan City representative Anna Marie Tumlad, Queen Universe candidates come with a purpose.

“You may know us as makeup artists, as dancers, as singers, but we are more to that. We are professionals. Just like me I am the first transgender woman to work as a financial specialist in the banking industry,” she said.

“I would like to bring a message to queen universe that we are not just mere individuals, we are talented, we are intelligent individuals and we take space in the community for us to be better in the society.”

Vote wisely

During the press conference, some candidates shared their thoughts on whether it remains worthwhile to represent the country on the international stage despite issues of corruption and other controversies currently drawing public attention.

Others used the press conference as an opportunity to call on fellow Filipinos to vote wisely in the upcoming elections, saying this could give the country a better chance at a brighter future.

“Should I be given the chance to represent the Philippines, I would still be proud because the issues does not define me as a Filipino ad if given that opportunity, I would like to remind everybody that whenever we vote for our leaders, we should not be blinded by loyalty but rather anchored on our values because the situations of the country reflect the poor management of our government and it is up to us to vote wisely,” said Sway Cañete representing Bantayan Island.

For Badian’s Keniana Webster, corruption is the biggest challenge that we now face.

“My message is to vote wisely because this is the time that we deserve a better Philippines,” she said.