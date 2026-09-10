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PCSO: No Grand Lotto, MegaLotto jackpot winners for Sept. 9 draws

By: September 10, 2026
No Grand Lotto, MegaLotto jackpot winners for Sept. 9 draws

MANILA, Philippines—No bettor won the Grand Lotto 6/55 or the MegaLotto 6/45 jackpot in the September 9 draws. That is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

No ticket holder matched the winning combination of the Grand Lotto 6/55 of 53-26-09-48-49-47 for a jackpot of 186.96 million.

The MegaLotto 6/45 winning combination was 43-35-38-15-30-26 for a jackpot of 48.14 million. The jackpot also had no winner.

READ: Lotto Results Today – September 9, 2026

Minor games

The PCSO also released the results of the day’s minor lotto games:

  • 4D Lotto: 5-0-2-7 — 17,149
  • 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 8-9-3 — 4,500
  • 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 0-8-0 — 4,500
  • 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 0-7-7 — 4,500
  • 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 23-16 — 4,000
  • 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 15-30 — 4,000
  • 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 06-14 — 4,000

READ: Lotto draw results, September 9, 2026

Draw schedule

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while MegaLotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

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TAGS: Grand Lotto, Megalotto, PCSO, Sept. 9 draws
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