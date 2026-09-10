PCSO: No Grand Lotto, MegaLotto jackpot winners for Sept. 9 draws

MANILA, Philippines—No bettor won the Grand Lotto 6/55 or the MegaLotto 6/45 jackpot in the September 9 draws. That is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
No ticket holder matched the winning combination of the Grand Lotto 6/55 of 53-26-09-48-49-47 for a jackpot of ₱186.96 million.
The MegaLotto 6/45 winning combination was 43-35-38-15-30-26 for a jackpot of ₱48.14 million. The jackpot also had no winner.
READ: Lotto Results Today – September 9, 2026
Minor games
The PCSO also released the results of the day’s minor lotto games:
- 4D Lotto: 5-0-2-7 — ₱17,149
- 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 8-9-3 — ₱4,500
- 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 0-8-0 — ₱4,500
- 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 0-7-7 — ₱4,500
- 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 23-16 — ₱4,000
- 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 15-30 — ₱4,000
- 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 06-14 — ₱4,000
READ: Lotto draw results, September 9, 2026
Draw schedule
Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while MegaLotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.