cdn mobile

Palawan ferry fire: 5 dead, 87 missing, says coast guard

By: Agence France Presse September 10,2026 - 08:00 AM
A ferry fire that erupted near the tourist hotspot in the Philippine Province of Palawan leaves 5 dead, 87 missing, says coast guard. Photo is a map of Palawan (Inquirer graphics)
Inquirer graphics

MANILA, Philippines — At least five people are dead and 87 remain unaccounted for after a ferry fire erupted near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, the country’s coast guard said Thursday.

“Based on the data we have right now on rescued (42) and the casualties (five), we still have 87 people who are unaccounted for,” coast guard Captain Noemi Cayabyab told a local radio station, adding the ship’s manifest had listed 134 passengers and crew.

Attempts to put out the blaze were ongoing, she said.

READ: Indonesian ferry fire: 3 confirmed dead, 568 survived

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 87 missing, Coast Guard, Palawan ferry fire
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.