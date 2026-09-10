Visayas to see scattered rains, thunderstorms due to habagat

Early morning skyline of Metro Cebu on September 10, 2026. CDN Digital photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Visayas on Thursday, September 10, as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to affect the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said moderate to at times heavy rains might occur in some areas, potentially triggering flash floods and landslides.

The Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro may experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas on Thursday.

READ: Isolated rains, thunderstorms possible in Visayas due to habagat

Temperatures across the Visayas may range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, while Cebu may experience temperatures between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Habagat also affecting Luzon

The southwest monsoon is also expected to bring occasional rains to parts of Luzon on Thursday, with some areas likely to receive heavier rainfall.

Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. weather advisory that Metro Manila and several provinces in Luzon may experience rains as habagat continues to influence the region.

These areas include the rest of Central Luzon, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

READ: Pagasa: Habagat rains to affect Luzon, Visayas areas

Zambales may receive between 100 millimeters and 200 millimeters of rain, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Other parts of Mindanao may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with localized thunderstorms.

No LPA monitored

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Pagasa said it had not monitored any low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The bureau, however, said an LPA could develop over the West Philippine Sea within the week and might weaken the southwest monsoon.

With the possible development of the LPA, Pagasa said monsoon rains might become less frequent across the country by the weekend.

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