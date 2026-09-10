Cebu City dengue response hampered by lack of working spray machines

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 10,2026 - 11:11 AM

Cebu City Hall | Stock Photo/ Wikimedia Commons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The dengue response here faces an equipment gap, with only one of four rechargeable spray machines provided by the Department of Health (DOH) still fully functional, as the city recorded 17 dengue deaths from January through August 2026.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) sought P9.39 million in additional funding for dengue prevention and control supplies, equipment, and medicines.

This prompted the City Council to approve the use of P9,392,320 from the city’s Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) fund.

The approved resolution, authored by Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Committee on Health, cited the need for additional dengue spray machines and other equipment to sustain vector-control activities across the city.

READ: Cebu City dengue cases climb 12% to 1,228; 10 deaths logged

“It is not alarming, but it is my responsibility to inform the public not to be alarmed. Kay ang dengue cases, nakita nato ang pag-spike sa dengue cases, especially in the barangays,” Tumulak said in an interview.

(We have seen a spike in dengue cases, especially in the barangays.)

“Even though naa silay gihimo nga mga initiative katong sa misting, but dili pa gyud paigo.”

(Even though they have undertaken initiatives such as misting, it is still not enough.)

READ: Mandaue dengue cases rise in July 2026

According to the CHD’s funding request, only one of the four rechargeable dengue spray machines provided by the DOH remains fully functional.

The shortage of functioning spray machines could affect the city’s vector-control operations, which aim to limit the spread of dengue by reducing mosquito populations.

The CHD specifically identified additional spray machines as necessary to support the continued implementation of dengue vector-control activities.

The department said the additional equipment, supplies, and medicines would strengthen the city’s dengue prevention and control efforts, allowing it to sustain vector-control activities and respond to the spread of dengue cases.

The funding request comes as Cebu City recorded 17 dengue deaths from January to August 2026, with August posting the highest monthly toll at five deaths.

The CHD recorded three dengue deaths in January, one in February, four in March, none in April, one in May, one in June, two in July, and five in August.

634 cases recorded at CCMC

Data from the CHD showed that the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) recorded 634 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17, 2026.

The cases came from dozens of barangays, with Mambaling recording the highest number at 35 cases.

Labangon followed with 33 cases, while Ermita recorded 30 and Pasil 29. Tisa had 27 cases, while Duljo recorded 26.

Guadalupe and Quiot Pardo each recorded 25 cases, followed by Basak San Nicolas with 22, Kalunasan with 21, and Sawang Calero with 20.

Other barangays also recorded dengue cases, including Lorega with 19, Suba Poblacion with 18, Pahina Central with 17, San Nicolas Central and Talamban with 16 each, and Calamba and Tejero with 15 each.

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