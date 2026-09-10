LTO-7 issues show cause order against SUV driver in fatal Barili crash

This is the sport utility vehicle (SUV) that hit two boys on a bicycle, killing one of the boys. | Photo courtesy of LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has issued a show cause order against the driver of a Barili municipal government-owned SUV, who was involved in a road crash that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured his 8-year-old companion.

The crash happened along the provincial road in Barangay Candugay, Barili, Cebu, at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

The LTO-7 order directs the driver and the registered owner, the Municipality of Barili, to appear before the agency’s Operations Division and explain why the driver should not be held administratively liable for reckless driving and why his driver’s license should not be suspended or revoked.

READ: 19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

Pending the administrative investigation, LTO-7 also ordered the driver to immediately surrender his driver’s license and placed him under a 90-day preventive suspension.

The SUV involved in the crash has likewise been placed under alarm pending the outcome of the investigation.

LTO cites alleged overtaking before fatal collision

According to the show cause order, LTO-7 initiated the administrative investigation based on the police report from Barili Municipal Police Station.

The police report showed that the SUV was being driven along the provincial road when its driver allegedly attempted to overtake a motorcycle.

In the process, the SUV allegedly encroached into the opposite lane and collided with an approaching bicycle carrying the two minors.

Both boys sustained serious injuries from the collision.

READ: 6 dead in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur road mishap

The 10-year-old boy, who was riding the bicycle, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His 8-year-old passenger was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Earlier information from authorities showed that the SUV was traveling from Barangay Candugay toward Barili proper when the crash occurred.

The vehicle is registered under the Municipality of Barili and was being driven by the town’s registered driver, a 37-year-old resident of Barangay Boloc-Boloc.

Driver ordered to explain

Under the show cause order, the Municipality of Barili, as the registered owner, and the designated driver were directed to appear before the LTO-7 Operations Division along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City within five days upon receipt of the order.

They were also directed to submit beforehand a sworn comment or explanation, together with pertinent original documents, to rebut the allegations surrounding the crash.

LTO-7 ordered them to show cause why the driver should not be held administratively liable for reckless driving under Section 48 of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The driver must also explain why his license should not be suspended or revoked for being an “Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle” under Section 27(a) of RA 4136, as amended by Batas Pambansa Blg. 398.

The agency said its investigation could also establish liability for other violations in connection with the incident.

LTO-7 warned that failure to appear or submit the required comment or explanation would be considered a waiver of the respondents’ right to do so, after which the agency may proceed with and complete the investigation in their absence.

They may also be assisted by legal counsel during the investigation.

Criminal case expected

Separate from LTO-7’s administrative investigation, the 37-year-old driver remained detained at Barili Municipal Police Station following the fatal crash.

The parents of the 10-year-old victim have expressed their intention to pursue a case over their son’s death.

According to police, a case for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide is expected to be filed on Thursday, September 10.

The LTO administrative proceedings are focused on the driver’s possible liability under transportation laws and the status of his driving privilege, while authorities are separately pursuing the case arising from the boy’s death.

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