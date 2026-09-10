Cayetano siblings traveled out of PH, BI confirms

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano | Photo from Senate of the Philippines/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano both traveled out of the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Thursday, September 10.

The Cayetano siblings were reportedly spotted boarding a flight to Singapore and arriving at Changi Airport a few hours later on Wednesday evening.

“The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirms that Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano are currently out of the country,” the BI said in a statement.

READ: Alan Cayetano answers complaint over Dela Rosa’s ‘escape’ – Ombudsman

It added: “Based on BI records, there were no hold departure orders or derogatory records against the two senators, as of departure date, that would legally prevent them from leaving the country.”

The Office of the Ombudsman previously ordered Alan Cayetano, along with Sen. Robin Padilla, to respond to obstruction of justice charges over their alleged involvement in assisting fugitive-at-large Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in going into hiding.

Dela Rosa is facing a crime against humanity charge before the International Criminal Court for his alleged role in the drug war, but his arrest warrant has yet to be served as he remains in hiding.

The Ombudsman has likewise received evidence from Sen. Panfilo Lacson regarding supposed “ghost” infrastructure and reclamation projects in Taguig, some of which were reportedly inserted into the budget by Cayetano himself.

READ: ‘Positive’: NBI confirms Leviste, Legarda left country

Cayetanos’ flight an issue?

In a social media post, Lacson said the Cayetanos’ flight is a non-issue.

“This is not an issue as of the moment. Let’s make him (them) take a break from the stress caused by issues that he himself created,” Lacson remarked.

Meanwhile, both Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente “Tito” Sotto said that senators’ personal trips don’t require permission from the chamber.

READ: NBI probes ‘ghost’ flood control projects in Alan Cayetano bailiwick Taguig

“Pag personal trips, hindi na kailangan mag abiso ang mga senador,” Gatchalian told the media in a text message.

(Senators no longer need to notify for personal trips.)

In a separate message, Sotto said: “Senators are not compelled to ask permission to leave the country.”/dl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP